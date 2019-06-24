A "Slight Risk" for severe weather across the Concho Valley through tonight
- San Angelo included in the "Slight Risk" for scattered strong to severe storms through midnight
- Main threats include large hail, damaging winds, localized flooding and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out
- Models aren't in agreement on how widespread storm activity will be this afternoon and evening, however storms that develop could go strong to severe at a moment's notice
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
