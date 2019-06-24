News

A "Slight Risk" for severe weather across the Concho Valley through tonight

Jun 24, 2019

  • San Angelo included in the "Slight Risk" for scattered strong to severe storms through midnight
  • Main threats include large hail, damaging winds, localized flooding and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out
  • Models aren't in agreement on how widespread storm activity will be this afternoon and evening, however storms that develop could go strong to severe at a moment's notice

 

