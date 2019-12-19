A slight improvement in drought conditions across the Concho Valley, but a lack of rain could set us back by next week

Texas Drought Monitor

Extreme drought conditions are still present north of Austin and near Del Rio. There have been slight improvements in drought conditions for parts of the state of Texas.

Concho Valley Drought Monitor

There was a slight improvement in drought conditions for Crockett and Reagan counties with conditions staying the same for the rest of the Concho Valley.

An upper level trough associated with a surface low pressure system will move across West Texas on Friday. There will be a few isolated showers that will develop ahead of this system. However, rainfall amounts are expected to stay under 0.25”. Not everyone will see rain this time around, with our eastern counties having a better shot at seeing measurable rainfall.

A dry weather pattern will quickly return this weekend and will continue well into next week.