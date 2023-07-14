SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The H-E-B located at 5502 Sherwood Way has begun the installation of Telsa electric vehicle supercharger stations this week.

The charging stations are being installed in the back end of the grocery store’s parking lot, near Newk’s Eatery. Staff at the H-E-B were unable to provide a date as to when the supercharger stations will be available for use.

The supercharger stations have begun to take Texas by storm, appearing in towns such as Hutto, San Marcos and Houston. They have also cropped up in several locations of the Southern fan-favorite gas station chain Buc-ee’s following the arrival of Tesla’s headquarters in Texas in December 2021.

This comes after the Biden administration, operating under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed in November 2021, has granted the U.S. Department of Transportation $2.5 billion for the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program. According to the Department of Transportation, the CFI “is a competitive grant program to strategically deploy publicly accessible electric vehicle charging infrastructure as well as hydrogen, propane, and natural gas fueling infrastructure along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors or in other publicly accessible locations.”

Under this program, at least 50% of the funding afforded to the CFI must be used for a community grant program that would prioritize the expansion of electric vehicle charging access and fueling infrastructure “in rural areas, low- and moderate-income neighborhoods and communities with a low ratio of private parking spaces.”

Supercharger stations line the back of the H-E-B’s parking lot

According to the CFI program’s official webpage, the grant program will operate in two tracks: “Corridor Charging (to deploy electric vehicle charging and hydrogen/propane/natural gas fueling infrastructure along designated alternative fuel corridors) and Community Charging (to install electric vehicle charging and alternative fuel in locations on public roads, schools, parks and in publicly accessible parking facilities).”

Altogether, the CFI grant program and BIL signed by the Biden administration mean that San Angelo, alongside several small communities across the nation, will likely see more electric vehicle charging stations and alternative fueling infrastructure as time goes on.

Tesla states that the company has over 45,000 supercharging stations worldwide, sporting “the largest global, fast charging network in the world.”