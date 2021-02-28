A preview of the Rattlesnake Roundup

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Kellye Duncan joined Concho Valley Live where she talked about the upcoming meeting for San Angelo Republican Women. With the local city council and mayoral elections coming up, Duncan let the community know about the organization's live social media interviews with the candidates.

The club's upcoming events will be held on March 3rd and 4th at 7 P.M. The next meeting, held on March 1st, will include a guest speaker: former state senator Konni Burton. Konnie will be discussing legislative topics and how they impact the daily lives of Texans with those who attend the meeting.

More on the live social media interviews or the upcoming meetings in the video above.For more information on San Angelo Republican Women, visit: https://www.facebook.com/San-Angelo-Republican-Women-506154236573397/