A new Texas law aims to eliminate rape kit backlogging

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On September 1, 2019, multiple sexual assault and human trafficking bills will become new Texas laws.

House Bill 8 will provide 55-million dollars to eliminate the backlog of rape kits.

When a rape kit is backlogged, that means it’s put on a shelf and not tested for a period of time, that could turn into years.

“All of those rape kits represent a person, they represent a victim and that victims experience. When that rape kit is put on a shelf and kind of forgotten about, it’s almost like the victim’s experience was forgotten about,” explained Karla Payne, who is the Executive Director of Open Arms Rape Crisis Center.

A rape kit offers forensic DNA that could be the leading evidence to bringing a sexual assault case to justice.

However, the kit requires long hours of examination of the victim and costs between $300 to $2,000 dollars per test, with the need for a specialist to assess them.

“In order for the labs to run at an increased capacity, they have to hire more analysts and that’s labor cost, right? So that’s definitely a part of it,” claimed Chris Kaiser who is the Director of Public Policy at the Texas Association Against Sexual Assault (TAASA).

“Depending on if there was penetration and where the penetration occurred, whether it was orally or vaginally, they have to take swabs from all of those areas. So, it can be kind of humiliating and very re-traumatizing,” detailed Payne.

House Bill 8 is also known as the Lavina Masters Act, and it’s named after a woman whose rape kit was backlogged for over 20 years.

Masters was unable to press charges against her attacker because the wait surpassed the 10-year statute of limitation.

Under this new law, the statute of limitation will only to go into effect until after the rape kit has been tested.

It also prohibits the destruction of rape kits of unsolved cases for 40 years.

“We have only a 9 percent reporting rate in the State of Texas, according to the University of Texas, School of Social Work. So, when these kits don’t get tested at all, that really sends the opposite signal we want to be sending. This is a step in holding offenders accountable but it’s also a step in starting to earn back the trust of the people in Texas,” expressed Kaiser.

Luckily, the San Angelo Police Department has confirmed that there are zero rape kits that are currently backlogged in our community.

This means every single kit has been lab tested and returned.

“Ours actually get sent to the lab pretty quickly, so we are fortunate in our community for that,” said Payne.