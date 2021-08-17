A new San Angelo business highlights Asian culture

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new business in downtown San Angelo is bringing more Asian culture to the area.

One word Tran Quyen uses to describe his business WTX Boba Teahouse IS UNIQUE, but not only to the area but the product offered as well, offering different boba drinks and poke bowls. Highlighting Asian culture in West Texas is just one reason Tran Quyen opened shop and strengthening San Angelo’s downtown is another.

WTX Boba Teahouse is a new business that is blending up something different for San Angelo.

“I realized that there’s nothing here like it,” Tran Quyen WTX Boba Teahouse owner said.

The “it: Quyen talks about is boba and after five years of traveling hours away for it he had an idea.

“I was like why not bring it here, because no one’s doing it,” Quyen said.

Boba or drinks typically paired with tapioca pearls are popular in Asian culture and that ignited owner Quyen’s hope to diversify the city of San Angelo

“I feel great doing this because it allows me to showcase us as people, showcase our culture, and you know just really put us out there,” Quyen explained.

It’s not only about his culture but the city of San Angelo as a whole.

“I picked down downtown because I wanted to be a part of it, getting back to where it used to be, and boba and downtown just goes together,” Quyen said.

That statement seems to run true as its gaining popularity here too.

“We sold out a couple days ago, our truck comes on Friday and we couldn’t wait for it,” Quyen said.

Quyen credits this soft opening success to dedication in their house made tapioca.

“We live it, we breathe it, this is us,” Quyen said. ‘We actually buy in, we source it we make it fresh in house we roll it, we, we do the whole process here.”

The expected grand opening is late September and along with a new look, new hours will come with it as well.

“Hours and operations can expand beyond just 3 p.m. to 9 p,m, just five days a week we could be open every single day,”