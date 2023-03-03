SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The circus is back in town and with it comes dazzling lights and heart-stopping performances that won’t soon be forgotten but have you ever wondered what the life of a circus performer is like?

Hector Pazaran, a performer with Cirque Italia who does a bow and arrow act, told CVHP staff that one performance has years of practice behind it to develop the skill and fitness needed for a stunt that may only last a few minutes or even seconds to the audience.

Pazaran said his inspiration to join the circus came from his family.

“I’ve been on stage since I was three or four years old so I grew up in all this entertainment business and it’s just amazing to feel the audience, you can see their faces when they’re looking at the shows and they’re all amazed, scared and all those things are pretty awesome to us.”

During the performance, Pazaran said sometimes he forgets the audience is there because of the amount of focus the stunts require but finds himself also thinking about what other tasks need to be done for the day or what he will eat after the show.

Roxana Midi is an aerial artist with Cirque Italia, aka ‘the parrot from the pirate show.’ Midi told CVHP staff what counts the most in being a circus performer is ambition, courage and strength.

Midi is a first-generation circus performer with a background in ballroom dancing. Her inspiration to join the circus came in the form of an opportunity that she could not let slip by her.

“I have realized during this year that it is suiting me very good and I start thinking why I have not done this, why I have not tried this before,” said Midi.

While Midi is flying high above the ground she said you have to leave your problems at the door and focus on what you have to do for the performance.

“In my mind, I need to stay focused, that’s for sure, I need to continue smiling no matter what’s happening, no matter if you are having a rough day, you’ve got to have your smile over there with you all the time.”

Midi’s final comments were to tell everyone to follow their dreams and believe in themselves.

“This is what us are doing in the circus, I do consider the circus as a magical place.”

