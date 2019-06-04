A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect for a few counties tonight
Another complex of showers and thunderstorms will form this evening and move into the Northern Edwards Plateau overnight. Some areas of Crockett and Sutton counties saw 1 to 3 inches of rain last night, with soils already saturated, heavy rain will quickly run off into creeks and streams.
- Flooding of city streets and other poor drainage areas will be possible.
- Additional localized flooding across the Concho Valley can't be ruled out
- Rain chances are expected through early Thursday morning
- Flash Flood Watch for Crockett and Sutton counties through June 5th, 7:00 AM
If any other Concho Valley counties are added to the Flash Flood Watch it will be updated on this story throughout the evening.
