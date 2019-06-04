News

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect for a few counties tonight

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 02:34 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:34 PM CDT

Another complex of showers and thunderstorms will form this evening and move into the Northern Edwards Plateau overnight. Some areas of Crockett and Sutton counties saw 1 to 3 inches of rain last night, with soils already saturated, heavy rain will quickly run off into creeks and streams.

  • Flooding of city streets and other poor drainage areas will be possible.
  • Additional localized flooding across the Concho Valley can't be ruled out
  • Rain chances are expected through early Thursday morning
  • Flash Flood Watch for Crockett and Sutton counties through June 5th, 7:00 AM 

If any other Concho Valley counties are added to the Flash Flood Watch it will be updated on this story throughout the evening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News