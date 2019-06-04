A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect for a few counties tonight

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Another complex of showers and thunderstorms will form this evening and move into the Northern Edwards Plateau overnight. Some areas of Crockett and Sutton counties saw 1 to 3 inches of rain last night, with soils already saturated, heavy rain will quickly run off into creeks and streams.

Flooding of city streets and other poor drainage areas will be possible.

Additional localized flooding across the Concho Valley can't be ruled out

Rain chances are expected through early Thursday morning

Flash Flood Watch for Crockett and Sutton counties through June 5th , 7:00 AM

If any other Concho Valley counties are added to the Flash Flood Watch it will be updated on this story throughout the evening.