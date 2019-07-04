A 22-acre sports complex is being built on College Hills

You may have noticed some changes happening at the putt-putt golf course on college hills. San Angelo city council approved an ordinance on Tuesday to lease almost twenty-two acres to Shawn Box, former minor-leaguer and owner of Sports Next Level.

“Trying to take kids to the next level is what we’re trying to do,” says Box.

Shawn is building a sports complex on the land where a putt-putt course and driving range currently sit … and it’s going to be anything but small. The complex will house an indoor, multi-use facility with batting cages, soccer cages, volleyball courts, basketball courts ,and even a gym. But not everything will change.

“We’re going to keep, one of the putt-putt courses, you know, so that the younger kids have something to do and the driving range will still be there. It’s just going to get moved a little bit later once the baseball fields come.”

There are also going to be two baseball fields. One for kids and one for adults, and that’s not all.

“There will be a restaurant and a bar and grill, you know, to where moms and dads can hang out while the kids are out training and doing that type of stuff. So it’s just kind of making it family friendly for everybody to enjoy.”

Box says there will be different tiers of membership so that anyone, from the curious to the seasoned pro, can enjoy what the complex has to offer.

“This is definitely all open to the public it’s not just for … really, the reason it’s being built, or the reason I’m doing it is to give every kid an opportunity – what a lot of the kids in the big city have the accessibility to. I’m just trying to give that to them here.”