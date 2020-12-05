98 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department and 1 new death

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

  • Female, 50s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 166: 110 from Tom Green County and 56 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of 2:00 P.M. December 5, 2020, there are 98 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 27 PCR cases and 71 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 9,843
Active cases: 1,548
Currently hospitalized: 74

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female21HispanicMason CountyPCR
Female45UnknownRunnels CountyPCR
Male40UnknownRunnels CountyPCR
Female48HispanicCrockett CountyPCR
Male45HispanicTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female45HispanicTGCPCR
Female44whiteTGCPCR
Female59HispanicTGCPCR
Female25HispanicTGCPCR
Male17HispanicTGCPCR
Male22HispanicTGCPCR
Female33HispanicTGCPCR
Female63whiteTGCPCR
Female51whiteTGCPCR
Male23UnknownTGCPCR
Male10 monthswhiteTGCPCR
Female22UnknownTGCPCR
Male58whiteTGCPCR
Female47UnknownTGCPCR
Male10HispanicTGCPCR
Male57HispanicTGCPCR
Female56HispanicTGCPCR
Male10HispanicTGCPCR
Female16HispanicTGCPCR
Male14HispanicTGCPCR
Female22HispanicTGCPCR
Female76whiteTGCPCR
Female76HispanicTGCAntigen
Male68HispanicTGCAntigen
Male37whiteBexar CountyAntigen
Male82whiteTGCAntigen
Male68HispanicRunnels CountyAntigen
Male23HispanicTGCAntigen
Male19whiteMason CountyAntigen
Female30HispanicTGCAntigen
Female73whiteTGCAntigen
Male21HispanicTGCAntigen
Female45whiteTGCAntigen
Female26whiteTGCAntigen
Male16UnknownTGCAntigen
Male78HispanicRunnels CountyAntigen
Male27whiteTGCAntigen
Female15whiteTGCAntigen
Male20UnknownTGCAntigen
Female12HispanicTGCAntigen
Male25whiteCoke CountyAntigen
Female76whiteTGCAntigen
Female37UnknownTGCAntigen
Male29HispanicTGCAntigen
Female84HispanicTGCAntigen
Male27HispanicOut of StateAntigen
Female22whiteTGCAntigen
Female23HispanicTGCAntigen
Female65whiteTGCAntigen
Female38UnknownTGCAntigen
Male33HispanicTGCAntigen
Female24HispanicTGCAntigen
Male80HispanicTGCAntigen
Male49UnknownSchleicher CountyAntigen
Female47UnknownSchleicher CountyAntigen
Female5BlackTGCAntigen
Female51whiteTGCAntigen
Male56UnknownTGCAntigen
Female56whiteTGCAntigen
Male58whiteSutton CountyAntigen
Male7whiteMenard CountyAntigen
Female57whiteTGCAntigen
Male15HispanicTGCAntigen
Female71HispanicCrockett CountyAntigen
Female20HispanicTGCAntigen
Female69HispanicCrockett CountyAntigen
Male60UnknownTGCAntigen
Male43UnknownSutton CountyAntigen
Female22whiteTGCAntigen
Female57whiteTGCAntigen
Male61whiteTGCAntigen
Male55whiteTGCAntigen
Female61whiteCoke CountyAntigen
Male6HispanicTGCAntigen
Male33HispanicTGCAntigen
Male41whiteTGCAntigen
Female43HispanicTGCAntigen
Female22UnknownTGCAntigen
Male8HispanicTGCAntigen
Female38whiteTGCAntigen
Male42whiteTGCAntigen
Female34whiteRunnels CountyAntigen
Male69whiteCoke CountyAntigen
Female71UnknownCoke CountyAntigen
Male30UnknownTGCAntigen
Male56HispanicCrockett CountyAntigen
Male29whiteTGCAntigen
Male26HispanicTGCAntigen
Male7HispanicTGCAntigen
Female17whiteTGCAntigen
Female53whiteTGCAntigen
Female83whiteTGCAntigen
Female75HispanicRunnels CountyAntigen

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

