98 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department and 1 new death

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
- Female, 50s, Tom Green County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 166: 110 from Tom Green County and 56 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
As of 2:00 P.M. December 5, 2020, there are 98 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 27 PCR cases and 71 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 9,843
Active cases: 1,548
Currently hospitalized: 74
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|21
|Hispanic
|Mason County
|PCR
|Female
|45
|Unknown
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Male
|40
|Unknown
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Female
|48
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|PCR
|Male
|45
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|45
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|44
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|25
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|17
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|63
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|51
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|23
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|10 months
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|22
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|58
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|47
|Unknown
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|10
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|57
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|10
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|16
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|14
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|76
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|76
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|68
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|37
|white
|Bexar County
|Antigen
|Male
|82
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|68
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|Antigen
|Male
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|white
|Mason County
|Antigen
|Female
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|73
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|21
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|45
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|26
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|16
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|78
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|15
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|12
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|25
|white
|Coke County
|Antigen
|Female
|76
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|29
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|84
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|Hispanic
|Out of State
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|65
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|80
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|49
|Unknown
|Schleicher County
|Antigen
|Female
|47
|Unknown
|Schleicher County
|Antigen
|Female
|5
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|51
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|56
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|56
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|58
|white
|Sutton County
|Antigen
|Male
|7
|white
|Menard County
|Antigen
|Female
|57
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|71
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|69
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|Antigen
|Male
|60
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|43
|Unknown
|Sutton County
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|57
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|61
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|55
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|61
|white
|Coke County
|Antigen
|Male
|6
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|41
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|43
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|8
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|38
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|42
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|white
|Runnels County
|Antigen
|Male
|69
|white
|Coke County
|Antigen
|Female
|71
|Unknown
|Coke County
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|56
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|Antigen
|Male
|29
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|7
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|17
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|53
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|83
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|75
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|Antigen
Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
More Stories for you
• SAPD looking for help in East 11th Street shooting investigation
SAN ANGELO, Texas – PRESS RELEASE from the San Angelo Police Department at 12:18 P.M. (December 5, 2020) – Just before…
• San Angelo restaurant reopens for the first time in over a year
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Wednesday, the Peasant Village restaurant announced its reopening over a year from being out of…
• Suspect involved in October 24, 2020 murder charged, booked into the Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police say that 31-year-old Abel Rudea is the suspect involved in the October 24, 2020…
• Keep San Angelo Beautiful completes many projects since it was created in February 2020, plants to finish the year with bicycle giveaway
SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Keep San Angelo Beautiful organization, or KSAB, has only been around since February of this…