98 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department and 1 new death

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Female, 50s, Tom Green County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 166: 110 from Tom Green County and 56 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.

As of 2:00 P.M. December 5, 2020, there are 98 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report today: 27 PCR cases and 71 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 9,843

Active cases: 1,548

Currently hospitalized: 74

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 21 Hispanic Mason County PCR Female 45 Unknown Runnels County PCR Male 40 Unknown Runnels County PCR Female 48 Hispanic Crockett County PCR Male 45 Hispanic Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Female 45 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 44 white TGC PCR Female 59 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 25 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 17 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 22 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 33 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 63 white TGC PCR Female 51 white TGC PCR Male 23 Unknown TGC PCR Male 10 months white TGC PCR Female 22 Unknown TGC PCR Male 58 white TGC PCR Female 47 Unknown TGC PCR Male 10 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 57 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 56 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 10 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 16 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 14 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 22 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 76 white TGC PCR Female 76 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 68 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 37 white Bexar County Antigen Male 82 white TGC Antigen Male 68 Hispanic Runnels County Antigen Male 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 19 white Mason County Antigen Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 73 white TGC Antigen Male 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 45 white TGC Antigen Female 26 white TGC Antigen Male 16 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 78 Hispanic Runnels County Antigen Male 27 white TGC Antigen Female 15 white TGC Antigen Male 20 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 12 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 25 white Coke County Antigen Female 76 white TGC Antigen Female 37 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 84 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 27 Hispanic Out of State Antigen Female 22 white TGC Antigen Female 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 65 white TGC Antigen Female 38 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 33 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 24 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 80 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 49 Unknown Schleicher County Antigen Female 47 Unknown Schleicher County Antigen Female 5 Black TGC Antigen Female 51 white TGC Antigen Male 56 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 56 white TGC Antigen Male 58 white Sutton County Antigen Male 7 white Menard County Antigen Female 57 white TGC Antigen Male 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 71 Hispanic Crockett County Antigen Female 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 69 Hispanic Crockett County Antigen Male 60 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 43 Unknown Sutton County Antigen Female 22 white TGC Antigen Female 57 white TGC Antigen Male 61 white TGC Antigen Male 55 white TGC Antigen Female 61 white Coke County Antigen Male 6 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 33 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 41 white TGC Antigen Female 43 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 22 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 8 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 38 white TGC Antigen Male 42 white TGC Antigen Female 34 white Runnels County Antigen Male 69 white Coke County Antigen Female 71 Unknown Coke County Antigen Male 30 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 56 Hispanic Crockett County Antigen Male 29 white TGC Antigen Male 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 7 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 17 white TGC Antigen Female 53 white TGC Antigen Female 83 white TGC Antigen Female 75 Hispanic Runnels County Antigen

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

