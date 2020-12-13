96 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 P.M., December 13 , 2020, there are 96 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 30 PCR cases and 66 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 10,593
Active cases: 1,530
Currently hospitalized: 67

COVID-19 Demographic List

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Female10whiteConchoPCR
Female27whiteReaganPCR
Female50HispanicRunnelsPCR
Female39whiteRunnelsPCR
Female42whiteTGCPCR
Female61whiteTGCPCR
Male69HispanicTGCPCR
Male52HispanicTGCPCR
Male88HispanicTGCPCR
Female24whiteTGCPCR
Male53whiteTGCPCR
Male25whiteTGCPCR
Female15whiteTGCPCR
Female21whiteTGCPCR
Male57whiteTGCPCR
Female47whiteTGCPCR
Male56HispanicTGCPCR
Female4whiteTGCPCR
Female38HispanicTGCPCR
Male26HispanicTGCPCR
Male74BlackTGCPCR
Male63HispanicTGCPCR
Male60HispanicTGCPCR
Female61whiteTGCPCR
Male28whiteTGCPCR
Male28whiteTGCPCR
Male31whiteTGCPCR
Female27whiteTGCPCR
Male23HispanicTGCPCR
Female78whiteTGCPCR
Female23HispanicCokeAntigen
Female16HispanicCokeAntigen
Female35HispanicConchoAntigen
Female41HispanicCrockettAntigen
Female24whiteDawsonAntigen
Male35whiteRunnelsAntigen
Female34whiteWiseAntigen
Female14whiteRunnelsAntigen
Male42whiteSterlingAntigen
Female65whiteRunnelsAntigen
Female28whiteRunnelsAntigen
Male27whiteNuecesAntigen
Male63whiteOut of StateAntigen
Female16HispanicSuttonAntigen
Female23HispanicRunnelsAntigen
Male64HispanicReaganAntigen
Male40whiteTGCAntigen
Female37HispanicTGCAntigen
Female23whiteTGCAntigen
Female40whiteTGCAntigen
Male37UnknownTGCAntigen
Male57HispanicTGCAntigen
Female16HispanicTGCAntigen
Male27whiteTGCAntigen
Female64whiteTGCAntigen
Male64whiteTGCAntigen
Female31whiteTGCAntigen
Male2whiteTGCAntigen
Female34Pacific IslanderTGCAntigen
Male70HispanicTGCAntigen
Female42HispanicTGCAntigen
Male61UnknownTGCAntigen
Female21whiteTGCAntigen
Male20whiteTGCAntigen
Female56whiteTGCAntigen
Male63whiteTGCAntigen
Female51HispanicTGCAntigen
Female52whiteTGCAntigen
Male20UnknownTGCAntigen
Female62HispanicTGCAntigen
Female29whiteTGCAntigen
Female66whiteTGCAntigen
Female67HispanicTGCAntigen
Male49whiteTGCAntigen
Male32whiteTGCAntigen
Male30whiteTGCAntigen
Female21whiteTGCAntigen
Female42HispanicTGCAntigen
Female52BlackTGCAntigen
Female22UnknownTGCAntigen
Male25whiteTGCAntigen
Male25whiteTGCAntigen
Female50HispanicTGCAntigen
Female26HispanicTGCAntigen
Male59HispanicTGCAntigen
Female21whiteTGCAntigen
Male19whiteTGCAntigen
Male16whiteTGCAntigen
Male2UnknownTGCAntigen
Female70whiteTGCAntigen
Female82HispanicTGCAntigen
Male56whiteTGCAntigen
Female56UnknownTGCAntigen
Male61whiteTGCAntigen
Female87whiteTGCAntigen
Male46HispanicTGCAntigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

