96 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 P.M., December 13 , 2020, there are 96 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 30 PCR cases and 66 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 10,593

Active cases: 1,530

Currently hospitalized: 67





COVID-19 Demographic List

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Female 10 white Concho PCR Female 27 white Reagan PCR Female 50 Hispanic Runnels PCR Female 39 white Runnels PCR Female 42 white TGC PCR Female 61 white TGC PCR Male 69 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 52 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 88 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 24 white TGC PCR Male 53 white TGC PCR Male 25 white TGC PCR Female 15 white TGC PCR Female 21 white TGC PCR Male 57 white TGC PCR Female 47 white TGC PCR Male 56 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 4 white TGC PCR Female 38 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 26 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 74 Black TGC PCR Male 63 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 60 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 61 white TGC PCR Male 28 white TGC PCR Male 28 white TGC PCR Male 31 white TGC PCR Female 27 white TGC PCR Male 23 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 78 white TGC PCR Female 23 Hispanic Coke Antigen Female 16 Hispanic Coke Antigen Female 35 Hispanic Concho Antigen Female 41 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 24 white Dawson Antigen Male 35 white Runnels Antigen Female 34 white Wise Antigen Female 14 white Runnels Antigen Male 42 white Sterling Antigen Female 65 white Runnels Antigen Female 28 white Runnels Antigen Male 27 white Nueces Antigen Male 63 white Out of State Antigen Female 16 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Female 23 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 64 Hispanic Reagan Antigen Male 40 white TGC Antigen Female 37 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 white TGC Antigen Female 40 white TGC Antigen Male 37 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 57 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 16 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 27 white TGC Antigen Female 64 white TGC Antigen Male 64 white TGC Antigen Female 31 white TGC Antigen Male 2 white TGC Antigen Female 34 Pacific Islander TGC Antigen Male 70 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 42 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 61 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 21 white TGC Antigen Male 20 white TGC Antigen Female 56 white TGC Antigen Male 63 white TGC Antigen Female 51 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 52 white TGC Antigen Male 20 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 62 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 29 white TGC Antigen Female 66 white TGC Antigen Female 67 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 49 white TGC Antigen Male 32 white TGC Antigen Male 30 white TGC Antigen Female 21 white TGC Antigen Female 42 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 52 Black TGC Antigen Female 22 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 25 white TGC Antigen Male 25 white TGC Antigen Female 50 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 59 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 white TGC Antigen Male 19 white TGC Antigen Male 16 white TGC Antigen Male 2 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 70 white TGC Antigen Female 82 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 56 white TGC Antigen Female 56 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 61 white TGC Antigen Female 87 white TGC Antigen Male 46 Hispanic TGC Antigen

Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.

