96 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:00 P.M., December 13 , 2020, there are 96 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, there are 30 PCR cases and 66 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 10,593
Active cases: 1,530
Currently hospitalized: 67
COVID-19 Demographic List
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Female
|10
|white
|Concho
|PCR
|Female
|27
|white
|Reagan
|PCR
|Female
|50
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|39
|white
|Runnels
|PCR
|Female
|42
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|61
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|69
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|88
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|24
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|53
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|25
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|15
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|21
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|57
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|47
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|56
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|4
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|38
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|74
|Black
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|63
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|61
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|28
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|28
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|31
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|27
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|78
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|23
|Hispanic
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|16
|Hispanic
|Coke
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|Concho
|Antigen
|Female
|41
|Hispanic
|Crockett
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|white
|Dawson
|Antigen
|Male
|35
|white
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|white
|Wise
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|white
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|42
|white
|Sterling
|Antigen
|Female
|65
|white
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|white
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|white
|Nueces
|Antigen
|Male
|63
|white
|Out of State
|Antigen
|Female
|16
|Hispanic
|Sutton
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|Hispanic
|Runnels
|Antigen
|Male
|64
|Hispanic
|Reagan
|Antigen
|Male
|40
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|37
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|37
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|57
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|16
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|27
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|64
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|64
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|31
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|2
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|34
|Pacific Islander
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|70
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|61
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|56
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|63
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|51
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|52
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|20
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|62
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|29
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|66
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|67
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|49
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|32
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|52
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|25
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|25
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|50
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|26
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|59
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|16
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|2
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|70
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|82
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|56
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|56
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|61
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|87
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|46
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
Please visit the City of San Angelo webpage for all other COVID-19 statistics and information.
