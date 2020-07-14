95 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

San Angelo, TX — As of 1:55 p.m. July 14, 2020, there are 95 new cases of COVID-19 to report — 63 PCR cases and 32 antigen cases.

Two more deaths were also confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department, in a statement released just after 1:40 p.m., July 14, 2020.

Total positive cases: 1160

Active cases: 664

Currently hospitalized: 38

PCR

Young male, white, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Reagan County

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, unknown, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 50s, Black, TGC

Young female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, white, Runnels County

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Black, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Teenage female, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, unknown, TGC

Male in his 50s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, white, El Paso County

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, Travis County

Male in his 20s, Black, TGC

Male in his 60s, white, Crockett County

Female in her 70s, white, Val Verde County

Female in her 50s, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, unknown, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Maverick County

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Young female, white, TGC

Female in her 60s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Irion County

Antigen

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, Coleman County

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, Schleicher County

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Schleicher County

Young female, pending racial demographic, Reagan County

Teenage male, pending racial demographic, Reagan County

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Young male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Infant male, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, Bexar County

Young male, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

We have updated some of the pending information from the 7/13 report: