95 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

San Angelo, TX — As of 1:55 p.m. July 14, 2020, there are 95 new cases of COVID-19 to report — 63 PCR cases and 32 antigen cases.

Two more deaths were also confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department, in a statement released just after 1:40 p.m., July 14, 2020.

Total positive cases: 1160

Active cases: 664

Currently hospitalized: 38

PCR

  • Young male, white, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Reagan County
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, unknown, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 50s, Black, TGC
  • Young female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, white, Runnels County
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Black, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Teenage female, white, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, unknown, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, white, El Paso County
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, Travis County
  • Male in his 20s, Black, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, white, Crockett County
  • Female in her 70s, white, Val Verde County
  • Female in her 50s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, unknown, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Maverick County
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Young female, white, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Irion County

Antigen

  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, Coleman County
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, Schleicher County
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Schleicher County
  • Young female, pending racial demographic, Reagan County
  • Teenage male, pending racial demographic, Reagan County
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Young male, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Infant male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, Bexar County
  • Young male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

We have updated some of the pending information from the 7/13 report:

  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Hidalgo County
  • Female in her 40s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Black, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 50s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

