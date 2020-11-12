92-year-old woman with dementia performs one of Beethoven’s greatest works

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A 92-year-old woman’s piano performance of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata is spreading joy on social media.

When asked to play the 3rd movement, Elaine Labar, who has dementia, hit the piano keys immediately.

Labar’s daughter captured the impromptu performance and posted it on TikTok. Elaine ended up playing the entire 3rd movement of Moonlight Sonata from memory. Her daughter hopes the video will raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

