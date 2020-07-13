90 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

San Angelo, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:18 p.m. July 13, 2020, there are 90 new cases of COVID-19 to report — 47 PCR cases and 43 antigen cases.

A 7th death from COVID-19 related complications has also been confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department.

Total positive cases: 1065

Active cases: 569

Currently hospitalized: 38

  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Hidalgo County
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, pending county
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, pending county
  • Female in her 80s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, unknown, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Val Verde County
  • Young male, white, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 80s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, unknown, Val Verde County
  • Male in his 50s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 80s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Antigen

  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, Schleicher County
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Reagan County
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, Reagan County
  • Male in his 80s, white, Crockett County
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Young female, pending racial demographic, Reagan County
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
  • Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, El Paso County
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

We have updated pending information (bold) from the 7/12 and 7/11 reports:

7/12

  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Sutton County
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, pending county of residence
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
  • Male in his 90s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Young male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 90s, white, Crockett County
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Young male, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Infant female, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Young female, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Runnels County
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Infant female, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Young female, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, Runnels County
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County
  • Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Teenage male, pending racial demographic, Runnels County
  • Male in his 50s, white, Runnels County
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Concho County
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Concho County
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 90s, white, Crockett County
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, other, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County

7/11

  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, other, TGC
  • Young female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Young male, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 50s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Black, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, unknown, Concho County
  • Female in her 80s, white, Crockett County
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, white, Val Verde County
  • Male in his 60s, white, Crockett County
  • Teenage female, white, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 50s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 90s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Teenage female, white, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Reagan County
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 80s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Female in her 60s, white, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 40s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Black, TGC

