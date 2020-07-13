90 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

San Angelo, TX — The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:18 p.m. July 13, 2020, there are 90 new cases of COVID-19 to report — 47 PCR cases and 43 antigen cases.

A 7th death from COVID-19 related complications has also been confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department.

Total positive cases: 1065

Active cases: 569

Currently hospitalized: 38

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Hidalgo County

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, pending county

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, pending county

Female in her 80s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, unknown, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Val Verde County

Young male, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 80s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, white, TGC

Female in her 60s, unknown, Val Verde County

Male in his 50s, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, white, TGC

Male in his 80s, Hispanic, Crockett County

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Antigen

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, Hispanic, Schleicher County

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, Reagan County

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, Reagan County

Male in his 80s, white, Crockett County

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Young female, pending racial demographic, Reagan County

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, El Paso County

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

We have updated pending information (bold) from the 7/12 and 7/11 reports:

7/12

Female in her 50s, Hispanic , Sutton County

, Sutton County Female in her 40s, Hispanic, Runnels County

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, pending county of residence

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Schleicher County

Male in his 90s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 80s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 70s, Hispanic , Crockett County

, Crockett County Young male, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 90s, white , Crockett County

, Crockett County Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Young male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Infant female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Young female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, Crockett County

Male in his 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, Runnels County

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Infant female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Young female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, Runnels County

Male in his 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Teenage male, pending racial demographic, Runnels County

Male in his 50s, white , Runnels County

, Runnels County Female in her 20s, Hispanic , Concho County

, Concho County Female in her 20s, Hispanic , Concho County

, Concho County Male in his 20s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Male in his 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 90s, white , Crockett County

, Crockett County Female in her 30s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 30s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 50s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 60s, other , TGC

, TGC Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Crockett County

7/11