9 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the San Angelo Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

We have nine released cases and 296 negative tests to report for this week.

As of 2:05 P.M. June 19, 2020, there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and two from Schleicher County.

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, Tom Green County (TGC), exposure to known case

Young male, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case

Male in his 20s, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 20s, Asian Indian, TGC, community spread

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Young male, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case

Total positive cases: 223

Active cases: 83

Currently hospitalized: 2







We have received updates on three of the four tests that had pending methods of transmission from the June 18report:

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Male in his 20s, white, TGC, community spread

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.