9 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the San Angelo Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
We have nine released cases and 296 negative tests to report for this week.
As of 2:05 P.M. June 19, 2020, there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and two from Schleicher County.
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, Tom Green County (TGC), exposure to known case
- Young male, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC, exposure to known case
- Female in her 20s, Asian Indian, TGC, community spread
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
- Young male, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case
Total positive cases: 223
Active cases: 83
Currently hospitalized: 2
We have received updates on three of the four tests that had pending methods of transmission from the June 18report:
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC, community spread
Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.