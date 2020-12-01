9 Million dollar Lotto Texas® jackpot winning ticket sold in EL PASO

Austin, Texas- A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $9 million for the Lotto Texas® drawing held on Nov. 28 was purchased at 7-Eleven #606, located at 1733 Brown St., in El Paso.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (9-13-17-20-26-28). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $7,637,969.88 before taxes. The prize has not yet been claimed.

The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize. “We look forward to meeting the latest Lotto Texas jackpot winner,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the

prize.”

The winning Lotto Texas jackpot started as an advertised $5 million prize for the drawing on Oct. 3. In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 57,052 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature, won lower-tier prizes ranging from $11,180 to $2 for the same drawing.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 2 will reset to $5 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player

can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.



About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $31 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $66 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has

contributed $25.9 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $145 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

The Texas Lottery provides several entertaining games for lottery players including Powerball®

, Mega Millions® , Lotto Texas®, All or Nothing™, Texas Two Step®, Pick 3™, Daily 4™, Cash Five® and scratch ticket games. For more information visit us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or at www.txlottery.org. PLAY RESPONSIBLY.