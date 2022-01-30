LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Police are investigating a six-car crash with nine people dead in North Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

North Las Vegas police say the driver of a Dodge Challenger was speeding and ran a red light, causing the collision involving 15 people. Some of the vehicles struck were pushed into a vacant lot at the intersection.

Two people were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was in critical condition.

“There have been a total of confirmed nine deceased ages ranging from young juvenile to middle-aged adults,” police spokesman Alex Cuevas said.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger died in the crash. It is unknown if the driver was impaired.

The identities of those killed have not yet been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.