SAN ANGELO, Texas- The ninth-ranked Irion County Hornets came out and put on an offensive clinic in their 83-36 win against the Spur Bulldogs, Thursday night.

Irion would jump out to an early 8-0 lead in the first quarter, as Jordan Harrison takes the handoff up the right sideline and drags defenders with him on his way for the first touchdown of the game.

Start of the second quarter, Trevin Coffell drops a dime in the back of the end zone to his go-to receiver Bo Morrow for another touchdown. The Hornets would extend their lead to 30-16.

Irion County would go on to win convincingly, 83-36.

The Hornets will go back to work next Friday night at home against the Roby Lions.