84 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. July 5, 2020, there are 84 new cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Total positive cases: 623
Active cases: 350
Currently hospitalized: 39

  • Male in his 30s, Tom Green County (TGC)
  • Male in his 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, TGC
  • Young male, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, TGC
  • Teenage male, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Sutton County
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Female in her 90s, Sutton County
  • Female in her 30s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Liberty County
  • Female in her 60s, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, TGC
  • Female in her 80s, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Coke County
  • Female in her 60s, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, TGC
  • Young male, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, TGC
  • Teenage female, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, TGC
  • Teenage male, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Teenage male, TGC
  • Teenage female, TGC
  • Young male, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, pending county
  • Male in his 40s, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Sutton County
  • Female in her 30s, TGC
  • Young male, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, pending county
  • Male in his 50s, Crockett County
  • Male in his 20s, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, TGC

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

