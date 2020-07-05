84 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:00 p.m. July 5, 2020, there are 84 new cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Total positive cases: 623

Active cases: 350

Currently hospitalized: 39

Male in his 30s, Tom Green County (TGC)

Male in his 20s, TGC

Male in his 50s, TGC

Young male, TGC

Male in his 50s, TGC

Teenage male, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Male in his 50s, TGC

Female in her 30s, TGC

Female in her 60s, TGC

Female in her 60s, Sutton County

Female in her 20s, TGC

Male in his 30s, TGC

Male in his 30s, TGC

Male in his 30s, TGC

Female in her 40s, TGC

Male in his 20s, TGC

Male in his 60s, TGC

Male in his 40s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Female in her 90s, Sutton County

Female in her 30s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Male in his 20s, Liberty County

Female in her 60s, TGC

Female in her 30s, TGC

Male in his 30s, TGC

Female in her 80s, TGC

Male in his 50s, TGC

Male in his 60s, Coke County

Female in her 60s, TGC

Male in his 70s, TGC

Female in her 50s, TGC

Male in his 60s, TGC

Female in her 40s, TGC

Young male, TGC

Female in her 40s, TGC

Male in his 20s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Male in his 20s, TGC

Male in his 30s, TGC

Male in his 20s, TGC

Female in her 30s, TGC

Female in her 30s, TGC

Male in his 60s, TGC

Female in her 40s, TGC

Teenage female, TGC

Female in her 30s, TGC

Male in his 20s, TGC

Teenage male, TGC

Female in her 40s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Teenage male, TGC

Teenage female, TGC

Young male, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Male in his 60s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Male in his 30s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Female in her 40s, TGC

Female in her 30s, TGC

Male in his 50s, pending county

Male in his 40s, TGC

Male in his 30s, TGC

Male in his 30s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Male in his 40s, TGC

Female in her 50s, TGC

Male in his 20s, TGC

Male in his 30s, TGC

Male in his 50s, TGC

Male in his 30s, TGC

Male in his 50s, TGC

Female in her 20s, Sutton County

Female in her 30s, TGC

Young male, TGC

Male in his 50s, pending county

Male in his 50s, Crockett County

Male in his 20s, TGC

Female in her 20s, TGC

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.