83 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX - In America we face two crises: the coronavirus pandemic and systemic racism in policing and the legal system. Both pose an existential danger to African Americans. In response, the Texas N.A.A.C.P created the “Change The World-Texas Restorative Criminal Justice Plan.”

“There are many parts of this plan and this comes at the wake of everything that we've seen lately," San Angelo N.A.A.C.P unit president Sherley Spears said. "Starting off with the George Floyd incident and murder that we all saw from the video back in May. So there are a lot of things that we want to work on across the state.”