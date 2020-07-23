83 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of July 23, 2020, there are 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. 70 of those are PCR cases and there are 13 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 1,773
Active cases: 954
Currently hospitalized: 40

PCR

  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Black, TGC
  • Young male, American Indian, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, American Indian, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Young female, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Young male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Young male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Black, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Black, TGC
  • Infant female, Black, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, unknown, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, unknown, TGC
  • Young female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Black, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Black, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Asian Indian, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, unknown, TGC
  • Young male, Hispanic, Crockett County
  • Male in his 90s, white, Irion County
  • Female in her 50s, white, Reagan County
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Coke County

Antigen

  • Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, pending county
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, pending county
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, pending county
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, pending county
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, pending county
  • Female in her 90s, unknown, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

