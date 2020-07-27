81 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of July 27, 2020, there are 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. 32 of those are PCR cases and there are 49 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 2,046

Currently hospitalized: 47

PCR

  • Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 80s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Black, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, unknown, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 80s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 80s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, white, TGC
  • Young female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, white, Coke County
  • Male in his 70s, white, Coke County
  • Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Antigen

  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Young male, white, Runnels County
  • Young male, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Young male, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Male in his 40s, white, Runnels County
  • Male in his 50s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 80s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, white, Howard County
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Male in his 20s, white, Runnels County
  • Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, Black, Adams County
  • Female in her 20s, white, Coke County
  • Female in her 60s, Black, TGC
  • Young male, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Young male, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Runnels County
  • Young male, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 80s, white, Coke County
  • Female in her 40s, white Runnels County
  • Male in his 20s, white, Irion County
  • Young male, white, Irion County
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, pending county
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Armstrong County
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Infant male, Hispanic, Kerr County
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 60s, white, Polk County

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.