81 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of July 27, 2020, there are 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. 32 of those are PCR cases and there are 49 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 2,046
Currently hospitalized: 47
PCR
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 80s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Black, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, white, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, white, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, unknown, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 80s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 80s, white, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, white, TGC
- Young female, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, white, Coke County
- Male in his 70s, white, Coke County
- Male in his 20s, white, TGC
Antigen
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, white, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Young male, white, Runnels County
- Young male, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Young male, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Male in his 40s, white, Runnels County
- Male in his 50s, white, TGC
- Female in her 80s, white, TGC
- Male in his 70s, white, Howard County
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, Schleicher County
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Male in his 20s, white, Runnels County
- Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 30s, Black, Adams County
- Female in her 20s, white, Coke County
- Female in her 60s, Black, TGC
- Young male, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Young male, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Runnels County
- Young male, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 80s, white, Coke County
- Female in her 40s, white Runnels County
- Male in his 20s, white, Irion County
- Young male, white, Irion County
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, pending county
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Armstrong County
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Infant male, Hispanic, Kerr County
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 60s, white, Polk County