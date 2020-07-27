81 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of July 27, 2020, there are 81 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. 32 of those are PCR cases and there are 49 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 2,046

Currently hospitalized: 47

PCR

Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 80s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Black, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 40s, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, unknown, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 80s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 80s, white, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, white, TGC

Young female, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, white, Coke County

Male in his 70s, white, Coke County

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Antigen