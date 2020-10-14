80th coronavirus death confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of two more people from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Wednesday afternoon, October 14, 2020.

According to the statement the patients were a man in his 90s from Coke County and a man in his 50s from McCulloch County. No other information about the patients was included in the release.

So far 80 people have died from complications related to corona virus infection in Tom Green County. 54 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, 26 were residents of other counties.