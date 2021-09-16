80 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed for September 16, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Thursday, September 16, 2021.
The City of San Angelo published the confirmed case count in their daily COVID-19 report.
The city also reported that there are currently 69 hospitalizations, and 1,701 active cases. Since March 11, 2020, 23,541 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tom Green County.
396 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 258 of those were residents of Tom Green County; 166 were residents of other counties.
The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.
September 16, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 23,541
Active cases: 1,701
Currently hospitalized: 69
New positives for today: 80
Informe COVID-19 del 16 de septiembre de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 23541
Casos activos: 1701
Actualmente hospitalizados: 69
Nuevos positivos para hoy: 80City of San Angelo, September 16, 2021