80 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed for September 16, 2021

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Thursday, September 16, 2021.

The City of San Angelo published the confirmed case count in their daily COVID-19 report.

The city also reported that there are currently 69 hospitalizations, and 1,701 active cases. Since March 11, 2020, 23,541 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

396 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 258 of those were residents of Tom Green County; 166 were residents of other counties.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

  • Daily positive COVID-19 graph from March 11, 20210 to September 26, 2021
  • Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations graph from March 11, 20210 to September 26, 2021

September 16, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 23,541

Active cases: 1,701

Currently hospitalized: 69

New positives for today: 80

Informe COVID-19 del 16 de septiembre de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 23541

Casos activos: 1701

Actualmente hospitalizados: 69

Nuevos positivos para hoy: 80

City of San Angelo, September 16, 2021

