80 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed for September 16, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 80 new positive cases of COVID-19 today, Thursday, September 16, 2021.

The City of San Angelo published the confirmed case count in their daily COVID-19 report.

The city also reported that there are currently 69 hospitalizations, and 1,701 active cases. Since March 11, 2020, 23,541 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tom Green County.

396 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 258 of those were residents of Tom Green County; 166 were residents of other counties.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Daily positive COVID-19 graph from March 11, 20210 to September 26, 2021

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalizations graph from March 11, 20210 to September 26, 2021