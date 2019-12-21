8-year-old injured in drive-by shooting on San Jacinto Street

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on the 700 block of San Jacinto Street just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

One victim of the shooting, an 8-year-old girl, was taken to a nearby hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The Criminal Investigations Division is seeking information on the suspect or suspects. According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, ” If you have any information or home surveillance video from the surrounding area, please contact the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts. “