SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 702 new positive cases of COVID-19 for four days from Friday, December 31, 2021, to Monday, January 3, 2022. New cases are released as part of a daily report issued by the City of San Angelo.

One patient was confirmed to have died as a result of infection with COVID-19 today. According to the report, the patient was an unvaccinated Gaines County man in his 70s. No other information about the patient is currently available.

The full report, released today, is included below.

Total cases over last four days : 738

Friday: 237

Saturday: 162

Sunday: 165

Monday: 138

Daily positive COVID-19 cases from March 11, 2020, to January 3, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Daily CCOVID-19 active hospitalizations from May 27, 2020, to January 3, 2022. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Positive case and vaccination breakdown. Courtesy: City of San Angelo

Jan. 3, 2022, COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 27,434

Active cases: 1,318

Currently hospitalized: 25

New positives: 138

New deaths: 1

– Male, 70s, Gaines County: unvaccinated

Total deaths in Tom Green County: 479 (303 from Tom Green County and 176 from other counties)

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Male 28 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 38 White TGC PCR Male 23 Black TGC PCR Male 69 White TGC PCR Female 56 American Indian-Alaskan Native TGC PCR Male 44 Asian TGC PCR Male 6 months White TGC PCR Male 23 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 1 White TGC PCR Male 23 White TGC PCR Female 29 White TGC PCR Female 28 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 19 White TGC PCR Female 19 White TGC PCR Male 22 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 23 Other TGC PCR Female 21 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 7 months Hispanic TGC PCR Male 61 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 27 White TGC PCR Male 26 White TGC PCR Female 37 White TGC PCR Male 55 Other TGC PCR Female 50 White TGC PCR Female 52 White TGC PCR Female 21 White TGC PCR Male 30 White TGC PCR Female 33 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 38 White TGC PCR Female 43 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 68 White TGC PCR Male 73 White TGC PCR Male 69 White TGC PCR Female 19 Asian TGC PCR Male 50 Other TGC PCR Female 50 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 3 White TGC Antigen Female 45 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Female 17 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 57 White TGC Antigen Female 17 White TGC Antigen Female 57 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 39 White TGC Antigen Female 16 White TGC Antigen Male 50 White TGC Antigen Female 20 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 20 White TGC Antigen Male 22 Other TGC Antigen Female 22 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 22 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 45 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 46 White TGC Antigen Female 13 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 21 White Out of state Antigen Male 31 Other Out of state Antigen Female 28 White TGC Antigen Female 19 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 28 White TGC Antigen Male 11 Hispanic Sterling Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 19 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 26 Other TGC Antigen Male 74 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 42 White TGC Antigen Female 17 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 63 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 68 White TGC Antigen Female 39 White TGC Antigen Female 35 White TGC Antigen Female 30 White Runnels Antigen Female 45 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 27 White TGC Antigen Male 19 Other TGC Antigen Male 14 White TGC Antigen Female 39 White Howard Antigen Female 34 White TGC Antigen Female 69 White TGC Antigen Female 27 White TGC Antigen Male 22 White TGC Antigen Male 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 42 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 5 White TGC Antigen Female 27 White TGC Antigen Male 62 White TGC Antigen Female 36 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 45 White TGC Antigen Female 51 White TGC Antigen Male 17 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 58 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 34 Black TGC Antigen Female 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 15 Hispanic Concho Antigen Male 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 37 White TGC Antigen Female 8 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 40 White TGC Antigen Female 54 White TGC Antigen Male 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 Native American TGC Antigen Female 49 White TGC Antigen Female 20 White Concho Antigen Male 45 White TGC Antigen Male 18 White TGC Antigen Female 42 White TGC Antigen Female 19 Other TGC Antigen Female 42 White TGC Antigen Female 56 Hispanic Coke Antigen Male 34 White TGC Antigen Male 40 White TGC Antigen Female 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 24 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 45 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Male 54 White Runnels Antigen Female 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 59 White TGC Antigen Female 58 White TGC Antigen Male 51 White TGC Antigen Male 59 White TGC Antigen Male 51 White TGC Antigen Female 30 White TGC Antigen Female 59 White TGC Antigen Male 46 White TGC Antigen Female 16 White TGC Antigen Female 30 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 37 White TGC Antigen Female 40 Black TGC Antigen Other 83 Other TGC Antigen Female 60 Hispanic TGC Antigen

Jan. 2, 2022, COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 27,296 Active cases: 1,191 Currently hospitalized: 26 New positives: 165 New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Female 53 White TGC PCR Male 26 White TGC PCR Female 48 White TGC PCR Female 21 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 28 Black TGC PCR Male 39 White TGC PCR Female 41 Other TGC PCR Female 20 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 42 White TGC PCR Female 54 White TGC PCR Female 33 White TGC PCR Female 36 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 78 White TGC Antigen Male 57 Hispanic Schleicher Antigen Male 32 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 33 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 76 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 49 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 36 White TGC Antigen Female 36 White TGC Antigen Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 45 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 27 White TGC Antigen Female 60 White TGC Antigen Male 60 White TGC Antigen Male 66 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Female 39 White TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 22 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Female 34 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 55 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 64 White TGC Antigen Male 35 White Crockett Antigen Female 63 White TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 68 White TGC Antigen Female 65 White TGC Antigen Male 4 White TGC Antigen Female 30 White TGC Antigen Female 25 White TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 White Burnet Antigen Male 29 White TGC Antigen Male 23 Black TGC Antigen Male 42 Black TGC Antigen Female 35 White Crockett Antigen Female 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 14 Black TGC Antigen Female 37 Black TGC Antigen Male 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 33 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 42 White TGC Antigen Female 67 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 13 White TGC Antigen Male 20 White TGC Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 20 White Pending Antigen Female 21 White Howard Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 24 Other TGC Antigen Female 51 White Harris Antigen Female 53 White Mason Antigen Female 64 White TGC Antigen Male 36 Other TGC Antigen Male 32 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 31 White TGC Antigen Male 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 20 White Runnels Antigen Female 17 White Bexar Antigen Male 37 White TGC Antigen Female 47 White TGC Antigen Female 16 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 21 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 White Eastland Antigen Male 1 White TGC Antigen Female 84 Hispanic Menard Antigen Male 41 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 32 White Crockett Antigen Female 67 White TGC Antigen Male 47 White Bexar Antigen Female 10 White Bexar Antigen Female 58 White Irion Antigen Female 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 45 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 18 Asian TGC Antigen Female 45 White TGC Antigen Female 18 White TGC Antigen Male 37 White TGC Antigen Female 59 White TGC Antigen Female 52 White Williamson Antigen Male 53 White TGC Antigen Female 48 White TGC Antigen Female 24 White TGC Antigen Male 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 28 White TGC Antigen Female 70 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 33 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 56 White TGC Antigen Male 48 White Schleicher Antigen Male 32 White Johnson Antigen Female 45 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 58 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 25 White TGC Antigen Female 18 White TGC Antigen Female 45 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 63 White Crockett Antigen Female 41 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 36 White TGC Antigen Female 74 White TGC Antigen Male 81 White TGC Antigen Male 35 White TGC Antigen Male 33 White TGC Antigen Female 58 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 14 White TGC Antigen Male 25 White TGC Antigen Female 63 White TGC Antigen Female 24 White TGC Antigen Male 41 White TGC Antigen Male 63 White TGC Antigen Male 69 White TGC Antigen Female 76 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 50 White TGC Antigen Female 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 21 White TGC Antigen Male 62 White TGC Antigen Male 25 White TGC Antigen Female 40 White TGC Antigen Male 31 White TGC Antigen Male 9 months Hispanic Reagan Antigen Male 24 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 61 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 42 Other TGC Antigen Female 17 Other TGC Antigen Male 78 Other TGC Antigen Female 52 Other TGC Antigen Female 57 Other TGC Antigen Female 59 Other TGC Antigen Female 38 Other TGC Antigen Male 20 Other TGC Antigen Female 24 Other TGC Antigen Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 57 White TGC Antigen Male 61 Other TGC Antigen Male 77 Other TGC Antigen Male 33 Other TGC Antigen Female 31 Other TGC Antigen Female 50 Other Galveston Antigen Female 56 Other TGC Antigen Male 25 Other TGC Antigen Male 36 White TGC Antigen Male 33 Other TGC Antigen Male 24 Other TGC Antigen Male 54 Other TGC Antigen Male 53 Other Sterling Antigen Female 30 Other TGC Antigen Male 23 Other TGC Antigen Female 49 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 53 Other TGC Antigen Other 33 Other TGC Antigen Other 81 Other TGC Antigen

Jan. 1, 2022, COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 27,131 Active cases: 1,051 Currently hospitalized: 22 New positives: 162 New deaths: 0

Gender Age Race/Ethnicity County of Residence Test Type Female 88 White Denton PCR Male 68 White Concho PCR Male 82 Hispanic McCulloch PCR Male 54 Other Runnels PCR Male 43 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 59 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 21 White TGC PCR Male 20 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 71 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 54 White TGC PCR Female 52 Hispanic Irion Antigen Female 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 59 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 22 White TGC Antigen Male 30 Other Bexar Antigen Female 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 58 White Lubbock Antigen Male 64 White Lubbock Antigen Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 52 White TGC Antigen Female 38 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 72 White TGC Antigen Male 72 White TGC Antigen Female 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 66 White Runnels Antigen Female 24 White TGC Antigen Male 23 White Coke Antigen Female 67 White TGC Antigen Male 38 White TGC Antigen Male 55 Other TGC Antigen Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 67 White TGC Antigen Male 21 White TGC Antigen Female 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 69 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 56 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 36 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 24 White TGC Antigen Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 68 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 22 Hispanic Montgomery Antigen Male 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 49 White TGC Antigen Female 32 White TGC Antigen Female 41 White TGC Antigen Female 29 White TGC Antigen Female 22 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 44 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 63 White TGC Antigen Male 53 White TGC Antigen Male 60 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 63 White TGC Antigen Female 42 White TGC Antigen Female 20 Hispanic McCulloch Antigen Female 22 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 7 White TGC Antigen Female 32 White TGC Antigen Female 19 Hispanic Crockett Antigen Female 30 White TGC Antigen Female 26 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 60 White Midland Antigen Female 67 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 25 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 43 White TGC Antigen Female 29 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 38 White TGC Antigen Female 24 White TGC Antigen Male 37 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 22 White TGC Antigen Female 37 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 72 White TGC Antigen Male 44 Hispanic Schleicher Antigen Male 50 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 66 White TGC Antigen Female 45 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 30 White TGC Antigen Male 41 White TGC Antigen Male 43 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 32 White TGC Antigen Female 34 Hispanic Runnels Antigen Female 74 Other TGC Antigen Female 54 White TGC Antigen Male 56 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 63 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 24 White TGC Antigen Female 18 White TGC Antigen Male 18 White TGC Antigen Male 83 White TGC Antigen Female 22 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 34 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 42 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 63 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 71 White TGC Antigen Female 40 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 49 Hispanic Sutton Antigen Female 62 White TGC Antigen Male 72 White Concho Antigen Female 9 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 37 White Coke Antigen Female 39 White TGC Antigen Female 66 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 33 Hispanic Irion Antigen Female 25 White TGC Antigen Female 8 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 67 White TGC Antigen Female 75 White TGC Antigen Female 58 White TGC Antigen Male 31 White TGC Antigen Male 68 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 54 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 60 White TGC Antigen Female 27 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 21 White TGC Antigen Male 48 White TGC Antigen Male 22 Other TGC Antigen Male 2 Other TGC Antigen Female 18 White Coke Antigen Female 60 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 52 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 41 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 47 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 17 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 19 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 80 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 47 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 22 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 37 White TGC Antigen Male 34 White TGC Antigen Male 18 Black TGC Antigen Male 20 Other TGC Antigen Female 41 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 42 Other TGC Antigen Female 61 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 67 White Crockett Antigen Female 66 White TGC Antigen Female 20 White TGC Antigen Female 70 White TGC Antigen Female 54 White TGC Antigen Female 63 Other TGC Antigen Female 20 White TGC Antigen Female 35 White Comal Antigen Female 19 White TGC Antigen Male 31 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 20 White TGC Antigen Female 46 White TGC Antigen Male 16 White TGC Antigen Female 55 White Williamson Antigen Male 5 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 58 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 49 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 39 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 16 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 45 White TGC Antigen Female 60 White TGC Antigen Male 21 White TGC Antigen Male 26 White TGC Antigen Female 30 White TGC Antigen

Dec. 31, 2021, COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 26,969 Active cases: 913 Currently hospitalized: 25 New positives: 273 New deaths: 0