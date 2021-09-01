7 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of seven additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
The patients were an unvaccinated Reagan County woman in her 40s, a partially vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 40s, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 50s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s, and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 90s.
So far, 372 patients have died from causes related to infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 243 were residents of Tom Green County; 129 were residents of other counties.
Today marks the second highest number of confirmed deaths in a day since the Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 8 deaths on November 29, 2020.
The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.
The Health Department has confirmed seven additional COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County:
– Female, 40s, Reagan County: unvaccinated
– Male, 60s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Female, 70s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
– Male, 90s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
– Female, 40s, Tom Green County: partially vaccinated
– Male, 50s, Tom Green County: fully vaccinated
– Female, 70s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 372: 243 from Tom Green County and 129 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patients at this time.
El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado siete muertes adicionales relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:
– Mujer, 40s, condado de Reagan: no vacunada
– Hombre, 60s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
– Mujer, 70s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunada
– Hombre, 90s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado
– Mujer, 40s, condado de Tom Green: parcialmente vacunada
– Hombre, 50s, condado de Tom Green: completamente vacunado
– Mujer, 70s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunada
Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 372: 243 del condado de Tom Green y 129 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre los pacientes en este momento.