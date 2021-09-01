7 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of seven additional patients from causes related to infection with COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The patients were an unvaccinated Reagan County woman in her 40s, a partially vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 40s, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County man in his 50s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 60s, an unvaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s, a fully vaccinated Tom Green County woman in her 70s, and an unvaccinated Tom Green County man in his 90s.

So far, 372 patients have died from causes related to infection with COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 243 were residents of Tom Green County; 129 were residents of other counties.

Today marks the second highest number of confirmed deaths in a day since the Tom Green County Health Department confirmed 8 deaths on November 29, 2020.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is below.

COVID-19-related deaths in Tom Green County from March 11, 2020 to September 1, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo