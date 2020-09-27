7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 1:00 P.M. September 27, 2020, there are 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 5 are PCR cases and 2 are antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 3,674
Active cases: 193
Currently hospitalized: 15
|Male
|15
|white
|Sterling County
|PCR
|Male
|15
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|30
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|32
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|15
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|HIspanic
|Coke County
|Antigen
Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
