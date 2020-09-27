7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:00 P.M. September 27, 2020, there are 12 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 5 are PCR cases and 2 are antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 3,674

Active cases: 193

Currently hospitalized: 15

Male 15 white Sterling County PCR Male 15 Hispanic Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Female 23 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 30 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 32 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 15 white TGC Antigen Male 36 HIspanic Coke County Antigen

Please refer to the information and graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

