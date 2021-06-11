7-Eleven giving away free Slurpees during entire month of July

An illustration of Two, 7-Eleven Slurpees on October 27, 2010 in Washington, DC. (Credit: TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Are you a big fan of 7-Eleven’s annual Free Slurpee Day?

This year, 7-Eleven isn’t giving away the drinks only on July 11, but for the entire month of July.

It’s Free Slurpee Month.

The company is turning 94 years old this year and celebrating with a “party all month long,” giving away a free small Slurpee to loyalty app members from July 1-31.

It’s not only about the birthday celebration, though. Amid the continuing pandemic, 7-Eleven doesn’t want its customers to unsafely crowd into stores all on one day for the free treat as they did in years past.

“Whatever the motive, on July 1, 7‑Eleven will drop one FREE SMALL Slurpee drink coupon* into the accounts of all 7Rewards® loyalty app members,” the company said in a statement. “The personalized offer is redeemable the entire month of July, so customers can get their birthday present from 7‑Eleven when it’s convenient for them.”

If you’re not crazy about Slurpees, there are other offers during the month of July.

Big Bite hot dogs, taquitos, Cheeseburger Bite rollers, Buffalo chicken rollers and egg rolls are all $1 each for the entire month.

And it doesn’t end there.

Here are other deals 7-Eleven has planned for its customers:

Using the 7‑Eleven app, customers can have a free Small Slurpee drink delivered on July 11, and delivery is free on any order (Slurpee or no Slurpee) during the 7‑Eleven Day birthday weekend (July 10-11).

Order a whole pizza for delivery for only $5.

Get a 50-cent birthday cake donut at participating stores on July 11 for 7Rewards loyalty app members.

The company said it will also be celebrating its birthday by providing 1 million meals to Feeding America, a hunger-relief organization that 7-Eleven has supported for years.