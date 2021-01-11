$7.75 Million Lotto Texas® jackpot-winning ticket sold in Humble, TX

Courtesy of Texas Media Directory:

Austin, Texas(January 11)- A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $7.75 million for the Lotto Texas® drawing held on Jan. 9 was purchased at Fuel Zone, located at 6301 FM 1960 W, in Humble.

The winning quick pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (3-11-23-35-41-54). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $6,197,606.84 before taxes.



The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

“We look forward to meeting the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2021,” said Gary Grief, executive

director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”



In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 76,975 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the Extra! add-on feature; it includes lower-tier prizes ranging from $11,453 to $2 for the same drawing.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday, Jan. 13 will reset to an estimated annuitized $5 million. Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots.

Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player

can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $31 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $67 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has

contributed $26 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas.

As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including -the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $147 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.