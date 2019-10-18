SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon Medical Center hosted the 6th annual Pink pARTy! at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

The celebration raises awareness on breast cancer in a fun way.

Different art activities were available such as painting, cookie decorating and jewelry making.

Several organizations like the American Cancer Society and the Laura Bush Institute for Women’s Health were at the event, providing information on breast cancer detection.

A live exhibition depicting breast cancer survivors in the Concho Valley was also a part of the event.

“The whole point of tonight is to get people to come here to enjoy a fun night with friends and art, and learn more information about breast cancer detection and awareness. If you catch breast cancer early, you have a high rate of treatment and cure from it,” said Lyndy Stone, the Director of Marketing for Shannon Medical Center.