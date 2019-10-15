Two people arrested in abduction case of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

6 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chief Patrick Smith of the Birmingham Police Department announced that warrants had been issued on two “persons of interest” in the abduction case had been arrested on unrelated charges to the investigation.

Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown have been questioned by the police the last couple of days in the case.

“During the investigation, detectives interviewed both subjects in relation to the disappearance of Kamille McKinney,” Smith said. “Although investigators were unable to gather pertinent information on the location of Kamille McKinney, evidence was obtained to allow detectives to obtain warrants on both subjects.”

Stallworth, 39, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute. Stallworth, who was found to have the information on his phone, is being held on a total bond of $500,000.

Stallworth previously pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in 2004 and spent 30 days in jail.

Brown, 29, was originally charged with kidnapping, but ultimately had her probation revoked. She is being held with no bond.

In 2018, Brown was charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, attempting to elude and four count of reckless endangerment after she took her three children from a foster home at gunpoint after she lost custody of them. Court documents indicate the kidnapping charges were ultimately dismissed last November, but a grand jury in Jefferson County indicted her on three kidnapping charges.

The case is still pending in court.

In court documents filed Tuesday, Deputy District Attorney Shawn Allen said Brown violated her probation.

“The State has learned that during the course of being questioned on an unrelated matter, the Defendant admitted to the Birmingham Police Department that she made efforts to contact victims and/or witness in the case in violation of the conditions of the Defendant’s bond,” Allen stated.

During the press conference, Smith said he believed there were other people involved in taking McKinney. In addition, Smith said he believes “Cupcake” is still alive.

“In my heart, I believe she is alive and we are going to press forward that she is alive,” Smith said.

McKinney has been missing since Saturday night. Law enforcement encourage the public to speak out if they have any knowledge on her whereabouts.



5:39 p.m.

The Birmingham Police Department will be holding a press conference at their headquarters in regards to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s abduction.

CBS 42 will have the press conference on of FB page, website and on-air starting at 6 p.m.

2:45 p.m.

Family speaks as the community comes together to pass out flyers and continue to search for missing 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

12:30 p.m.

ADDITIONAL REWARD OFFERED

In a hastily-called press conference, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith announced additional rewards for information leading to Kamille’s location or an arrest in her disappearance.

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr along with Governor Kay Ivey are offering a $5,000 reward and an anonymous citizen is offering $1,000. The rewards offered are a total of $6,000.

“We have quite a few leads we’re following up on…we’re doing everything we can to bring this child home,” Chief Smith says.

According to Chief Smith, officials believe Kamille may still be in the area. Police have not disclosed whether she was in the vehicle that was recovered.



If you have any information regarding the investigation or the location of Kamille, “Cupcake” McKinney please call Crimestoppers 205-254-7777, or TIPS at 205-297-8413.

8:41 a.m.

LOCAL ATTORNEY MAKES OFFER FOR CHILD’S RETURN

Birmingham attorney Eric Guster, of the Guster Law Firm, took to Facebook Live Tuesday morning in an effort to bring Kamille home. The 3-year-old was last seen at a birthday party in the Tom Brown Village Saturday night.

In the video, which has been shared over 1,000 times, Guster offers his services to Kamille’s abuctor(s) for $1, in exchange for the child’s safe return.

“If you reach out to me…you bring me this child, pay me a dollar, I’m your lawyer at that point. I can’t tell people who you are…I won’t even look at your face. I just want this baby back,” Guster says.

The well-known lawyer says he will not represent the abductor(s) at a trial, but he promises to keep them anonymous, an attorney-client privilege. Guster has served as a legal analyst for media including MSNBC, CNN, The Today Show, FOX News Channel and Good Morning Britain.

As of Tuesday morning, Birmingham Police have not released any updates on the investigation into Kamille’s disappearance. As of Monday, officers have detained two people and recovered one vehicle in connection with the abduction. An Amber Alert for Kamille was expanded from Alabama into surrounding states.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Click here to donate to a GoFundMe page to help aid in Kamille’s search.