68th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta is back!

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The 68th annual Cinch Roping Fiesta is in its second day at the San Angelo Fair Grounds in the Outdoor Roping Arena. $20,000 is on the line for those who want to fund their bid to finals in next year’s rodeo.

“We have the top 35 guys in the world that are calf ropers, here today that are competing. Yesterday, we had a prelim where the top 5 that won that prelim got a chance and invite to come over here and compete against the biggest guys in the world,” said executive director of the San Angelo stock show and rodeo, Justin Jonas.

Back in his hometown, Ty Harris was excited to be back to do what he does best in front of a home crowd this weekend.

“There’s way less people here than there will be in December at the NFR but I promise I’ll be more nervous here, roping in front of my hometown crowd, I mean its just amazing,” Harris added.

San Angelo has also been nominated for large indoor rodeo of the year amongst other cities like, Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas Fort Worth.

“We earned it and I think we deserve it to be honest. I mean we were the only full time rodeo that went on last year, we raised our purse one hundred-thousand dollars which nobody else did, and we work hard at it so I think we deserve it,” Stock Show President, Mike Boyd said.

The fun will continue until 10p.m. where Josh Ward and Tristian Marez will perform while attendees can dance on the rodeo dirt in the outdoor roping arena.