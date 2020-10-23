67th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta kicks off, new additions, energy added to traditional event

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The 67th Annual Cinch Roping Fiesta began on October 23, 2020 with free events and slack taking place throughout the day.

On October 24th, the match roping between previous World Champion Calf Roper Tuf Cooper and reigning Calf Roping World Champion, Haven Meged will begin.

The annual event will feature several new additions including Women’s Breakaway Roping and another familiar voice on the mic.

“Bob Tallman is going to be helping Curt during the Fiesta,” Justin Jonas, Executive Director for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo said.

The announcement of the new additions to the Cinch Roping Fiesta came earlier this year. Despite the ongoing pandemic, rodeo and roping fans proved they wouldn’t let their favorite western sports die in 2020.

“Those rodeos that have stuck it out have seen record numbers of attendance,” Josh Hilton, Production and Sponsorship Director for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo said.

There will also be the Cowboy Christmas Gift Show in the Foster Communications Coliseum and the Housley Communications Cattle Barn. The admission for the gift show is free. It will be open Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.