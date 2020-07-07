67 new cases of COVID-19 declared by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:50 p.m. July 7, 2020, there are 67 new cases of COVID-19 to report on.

Total positive cases: 711

Active cases: 436

Currently hospitalized: 37

Male in his 70s, Hispanic, Tom Green County (TGC)

Male in his 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, Kimble County

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 90s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Young female, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Female in her 50s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, white, TGC

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, unknown race, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC

Young female, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, white, TGC

Young male, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, other, TGC

Male in his 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 30s, Hispanic, Dallas County

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Male in his 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

The pending racial demographic information from the 7/6 report is now available:

Male in his 30s, Hispanic , Tom Green County (TGC)

, Tom Green County (TGC) Female in her 20s, white, TGC

TGC Male in his 60s, white , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, white , TGC

, TGC Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

TGC Male in his 80s, Hispanic, TGC

TGC Male in his 50s, Hispanic, Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Young male, Hispanic, TGC

TGC Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

TGC Female in her 20s, white, TGC

TGC Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC

TGC Male in his 30s, Hispanic, TGC

TGC Female in her 60s, white, TGC

TGC Male in his 50s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

TGC Male in his 30s, unknown, TGC

TGC Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

TGC Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

TGC Female in her 50s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 30s, Hispanic , TGC

, TGC Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.