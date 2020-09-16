66th death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of another patient from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020.

The patient was a man in his 60s from Runnels County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far 66 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County; 46 of those patients were residents of Tom Green County, and 20 were residents of other counties.

