63 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of July 20, 2020, there are 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. 27 of those are PCR cases and there are 36 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 1,560
Active cases: 761
Currently hospitalized: 39
PCR
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 90s, Hispanic, TGC
- Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, white, TGC
- Young female, Hispanic, Concho County
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, white, TGC
- Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, white, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Coke County
- Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, white, TGC
- Male in his 30s, unknown, TGC
- Male in his 50s, white, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, other, TGC
- Female in her 30s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, white, TGC
- Female in her 20s, unknown, Howard County
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, white, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
Antigen
- Infant female, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, pending county
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, Coke County
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, white, Coke County
- Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Edwards County
- Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, El Paso County
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, Irion County
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, Black, TGC
- Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
- Male in his 80s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, Jim Hogg County
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, Irion County
- Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County
- Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, Brazoria County
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
- Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC