63 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of July 20, 2020, there are 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. 27 of those are PCR cases and there are 36 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 1,560

Active cases: 761

Currently hospitalized: 39

PCR

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 90s, Hispanic, TGC

Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, white, TGC

Young female, Hispanic, Concho County

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, white, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Coke County

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 50s, white, TGC

Male in his 30s, unknown, TGC

Male in his 50s, white, TGC

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 70s, other, TGC

Female in her 30s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, white, TGC

Female in her 20s, unknown, Howard County

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Female in her 40s, white, TGC

Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Antigen