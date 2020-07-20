63 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of July 20, 2020, there are 63 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report. 27 of those are PCR cases and there are 36 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 1,560
Active cases: 761
Currently hospitalized: 39

PCR

  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 90s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, white, TGC
  • Young female, Hispanic, Concho County
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, Coke County
  • Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 30s, unknown, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, other, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, white, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, unknown, Howard County
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, white, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC

Antigen

  • Infant female, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, pending county
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, Coke County
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, white, Coke County
  • Male in his 60s, Hispanic, Edwards County
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, El Paso County
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, Irion County
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, Black, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, Hispanic, TGC
  • Male in his 80s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, Jim Hogg County
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, Irion County
  • Male in his 30s, pending racial demographic, Sutton County
  • Female in her 60s, pending racial demographic, Brazoria County
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 30s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Male in his 20s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 70s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Teenage male, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 40s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Female in her 50s, pending racial demographic, TGC
  • Teenage female, pending racial demographic, TGC

