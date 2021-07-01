6 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 6 additional positive cases of COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, July 1, 2021.
The full report is below:
Total positive cases: 16,953
Active cases: 30
Currently hospitalized: 2
New positives for today: 6
Informe COVID-19 del 1 de julio de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16953
Casos activos: 30
Actualmente hospitalizados: 2
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 6
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|40
|Hispanic
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|36
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|36
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|22
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen