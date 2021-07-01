6 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 6 additional positive cases of COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The full report is below:

July 1, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,953

Active cases: 30

Currently hospitalized: 2

New positives for today: 6

Informe COVID-19 del 1 de julio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16953

Casos activos: 30

Actualmente hospitalizados: 2

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 6

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female40HispanicTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female36WhiteTGCAntigen
Female20BlackTGCAntigen
Male36HispanicTGCAntigen
Female22HispanicTGCAntigen
Female20HispanicTGCAntigen

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.