6 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 6 additional positive cases of COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo today, Thursday, July 1, 2021.

July 1, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,953

Active cases: 30

Currently hospitalized: 2

New positives for today: 6

Informe COVID-19 del 1 de julio de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16953

Casos activos: 30

Actualmente hospitalizados: 2

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 6