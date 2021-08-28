6 new deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the deaths of six additional patients from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this morning, Saturday, August 28, 2021.

According to the statement, the patients were two men in their 60s, two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s. All six patients were unvaccinated and all were residents of Tom Green County. No other information about the patients is currently available.

So far, 356 patients have died from causes related to infection with coronavirus in Tom Green County since the first was reported on April 9, 2020. Of those patients, 231 were residents of Tom Green County; 125 were residents of other counties.

The full statement from the City of San Angelo is included below: