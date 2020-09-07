6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

News
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Update

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 2:15 p.m. September 7, 2020, there are 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 2 are PCR cases and 4 are antigen cases.

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Female23HispanicRunnels CountyPCR
Male57whiteTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Male58HispanicTGCAntigen
Female67HispanicTGCAntigen
Female20whiteTGCAntigen
Male33whiteTGCAntigen

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.