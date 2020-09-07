6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
As of 2:15 p.m. September 7, 2020, there are 6 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. Of those cases, 2 are PCR cases and 4 are antigen cases.
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Female
|23
|Hispanic
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Male
|57
|white
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Male
|58
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|67
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|white
|TGC
|Antigen