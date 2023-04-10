SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Six men were arrested and six escaped in Tom Green County early Monday morning, April 10, 2023, after evading Irion County Sheriff’s deputies during an immigration-related pursuit.

According to a statement issued by the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, Irion County deputies were pursuing a vehicle into Tom Green County when it stopped near Twin Mountain Fence Company in the 7500 block of US Highway 67. Multiple occupants of the vehicle attempted to escape into the surrounding area.

The Sheriff’s Department says six of the men, Jose Nieves Espinosa, Martín Bolaños Jimenez, Rafael Santos Cruz, Luis Vertíz Vargas, Marco Sarabio Santiago and Nestor Sanchez Martinez, were successfully located by deputies and detained.

Six who fled the vehicle evaded detention when heavy rainfall rolled through the area. The Sheriff’s Department says they were last seen running north towards the San Angelo city limits.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information to call (325) 655-8111 or dial 9-1-1.