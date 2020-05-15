6.4-magnitude earthquake in western Nevada felt in surrounding region

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 6.4-magnitude earthquake centered about 20 miles southeast of Mina, Nevada, was felt early Friday morning.

Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the quake struck at around 4:03 a.m. in an area just northeast of Yosemite National Park in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains.

Multiple aftershocks have been recorded since then. Data shows at least seven more quakes hit the surrounding area, with two of them recorded as magnitude 5.4 quakes.

Social media users in California reported feeling the earthquake in Bakersfield, Fresno, the Bay Area and Sacramento.

The USGS site showed over 13,200 responses from users saying they felt the quake.

