6/13/19 Jail Log

Thursday, June 13, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Theft: 3

Misc CPF : 1

: 1 Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Family Violence: 1 Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Assault Family Violence: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 3

DC – Abusive Language: 1

Abusive Language: 1 Possession: 4

Criminal Trespassing: 1

Bail Jumping & Failure to Appear: 1

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: 1

Driving While Intoxicated: 2

Speeding: 1

Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

