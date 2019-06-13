6/13/19 Jail Log

Thursday, June 13, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Theft: 3
- Misc CPF: 1
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Assault Family Violence: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 3
- DC – Abusive Language: 1
- Possession: 4
- Criminal Trespassing: 1
- Bail Jumping & Failure to Appear: 1
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: 1
- Driving While Intoxicated: 2
- Speeding: 1
- Indecency w/Child – Sexual Contact: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
HOGEDA, ANGELA
Booking #:
421724
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 1:55 am
Charges:
23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
26050014 CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G
50150004 BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
RODRIGUEZ, ROGER
Booking #:
421723
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 1:54 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X 2
No Bond
WROBLEWSKI, JASON
Booking #:
421722
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 1:44 am
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
COBBS-PRESSWOOD, JAIR
Booking #:
421721
Booking Date:
06-13-2019 – 1:21 am
Charges:
13990076 *MTR*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
54999999 NO DRIVERS LICENSE
$444.00
RIVERA, ANGIE
Booking #:
421720
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 11:18 pm
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT FAMILY VIOLENCE – CLASS C
MISC FTA
$974.00
ALLEN, TALINA
Booking #:
421719
Release Date:
06-13-2019 – 1:13 am
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 10:40 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
$1142.00
Doty, Micaela
Booking #:
421718
Release Date:
06-13-2019 – 12:43 am
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 10:25 pm
Charges:
72999999 DC – ABUSIVE LANGUAGE
$392.00
HERNANDEZ, CHRISTINA
Booking #:
421717
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 10:24 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
FERNANDEZ, BRANDON
Booking #:
421716
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 10:11 pm
Charges:
35990014 POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
BONNER, ROBERT
Booking #:
421715
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 9:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 7:55 pm
Charges:
57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS
$500.00
VASQUEZ, JONATHON
Booking #:
421714
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 7:01 pm
Charges:
50150004 *MTR*BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
JOHNSON, SHELDON
Booking #:
421713
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 6:53 pm
Charges:
23990191 *J/N*THEFT PROP >= $100<$750
$3000.00
WILSON, CHRISTOPHER
Booking #:
421712
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 6:35 pm
Charges:
MISC MTR*ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
No Bond
NAVARRETTE, ERNEST
Booking #:
421711
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 11:23 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$1000.00
JOHNSON, JACQUE
Booking #:
421710
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 11:02 am
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
$500.00
MASCORRO, SONIA
Booking #:
421709
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 10:31 am
Charges:
54040011 GJI*DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, ARISDEL
Booking #:
421708
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 10:27 am
Charges:
MISC FTA*SPEEDING
$600.00
LARA, ERON
Booking #:
421707
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 10:05 am
Charges:
35620008 VOP* MARIJ <2OZ
No Bond
GUERRERO-TELLEZ, FRANCISCO
Booking #:
421706
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 1:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 10:01 am
Charges:
23990194 GJI*THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K
No Bond
ROE, BANNON
Booking #:
421705
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 9:45 am
Charges:
35990014 COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
SAN AUGUSTIN, ROLANDO
Booking #:
421704
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 12:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 8:59 am
Charges:
36010001 GJI*INDECENCY W/CHILD SEXUAL CONTACT
No Bond
TAYLOR, RAYMOND
Booking #:
421703
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 12:43 pm
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 7:33 am
Charges:
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$1000.00
