6/12/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

Misc CPF: 2

Possession: 5

Misc Hidalgo Co Holdover: 2

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1

Family Violence: 1 Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1

Driving w/License Invalid: 2

Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 2

Violation of Occupational Drivers License: 1

Public Intoxication: 1

Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1

Bail Jumping & Failure to Appear: 1

Misc Parole Violation: 1

Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1

Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1 Assault Fam/House Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1

Impede Breath/Circulation: 1 Engage in Organized Criminal Activity: 1

Resist/Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Burglary of Building: 1

Assault Class C: 1

Evading Arrest Detention: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

