6/12/19 Jail Log

Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records
Over the last 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.
Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):
- Misc CPF: 2
- Possession: 5
- Misc Hidalgo Co Holdover: 2
- Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Violence: 1
- Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
- Driving w/License Invalid: 2
- Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 2
- Violation of Occupational Drivers License: 1
- Public Intoxication: 1
- Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
- Bail Jumping & Failure to Appear: 1
- Misc Parole Violation: 1
- Failure to Identify – Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
- Assault Fam/House Member – Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
- Engage in Organized Criminal Activity: 1
- Resist/Arrest Search or Transport: 1
- Burglary of Building: 1
- Assault Class C: 1
- Evading Arrest Detention: 1
These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597
Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.
FOWLER, CARMEN
Booking #:
421702
Booking Date:
06-12-2019 – 12:03 am
Charges:
MISC CPF X2
No Bond
REEVES, NICHOLAS
Booking #:
421701
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 2:28 am
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 10:54 pm
Charges:
35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ
$1000.00
Grappe, Kasi
Booking #:
421700
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 1:43 am
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 9:07 pm
Charges:
35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
$2000.00
PONCE, CHEYENNE
Booking #:
421699
Release Date:
06-11-2019 – 9:58 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 7:48 pm
Charges:
35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GARCIA, MICHAEL
Booking #:
421698
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 7:25 pm
Charges:
MISC HIDALGO CO HOLDOVER
No Bond
FUENTES, JAVIER
Booking #:
421697
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 7:22 pm
Charges:
MISC HIDALGO CO HOLDOVER
No Bond
Ulisney, David
Booking #:
421696
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 6:43 pm
Charges:
13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE
No Bond
ROMERO, SETH
Booking #:
421695
Release Date:
06-11-2019 – 10:28 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 6:16 pm
Charges:
26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE
No Bond
MUES, MICHELLE
Booking #:
421694
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 12:13 am
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 5:20 pm
Charges:
54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES
$7000.00
GARZA, SANTOS
Booking #:
421693
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 5:13 pm
Charges:
13990043 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
13990044 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ
No Bond
PRICE, SYDNEY
Booking #:
421692
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 5:10 pm
Charges:
54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE
$500.00
MCCARTHY, ANTHONY
Booking #:
421691
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 1:58 am
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 4:50 pm
Charges:
41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION
$442.00
LEYVA-URIBE, MIGUEL
Booking #:
421690
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 4:49 pm
Charges:
MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD
No Bond
MILLER, BRIANNA
Booking #:
421689
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 4:12 pm
Charges:
521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF X 3
No Bond
BRADFORD, BRADY
Booking #:
421688
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 4:07 pm
Charges:
35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G
No Bond
GROTHE, TERESA
Booking #:
421687
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 3:02 pm
Charges:
50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY
No Bond
Ricks, Sean
Booking #:
421686
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 2:11 pm
Charges:
MISC PAROLE VIOLATION
No Bond
MEDINA, SABRINA
Booking #:
421685
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 1:01 pm
Charges:
48990015 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070010 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF x1
MISC FTA ON COURTDATE
MISC THEFT CLASS C
$3106.00
BURNEY, CALVIN
Booking #:
421684
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 11:19 am
Charges:
MISC CPF x8
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE
$482.00
ESPINOZA, TIMOTHY
Booking #:
421683
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 10:46 am
Charges:
13990043 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
No Bond
CARSON, ISAIAH
Booking #:
421682
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 10:42 am
Charges:
13990076 *COMM*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
No Bond
HERNANDEZ, STEVEN
Booking #:
421681
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 10:32 am
Charges:
35990017 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=200G<400G
No Bond
GOODE, JAMES
Booking #:
421680
Release Date:
06-11-2019 – 2:13 pm
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 9:42 am
Charges:
73991004 ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY
$20000.00
WOODS, KATHY
Booking #:
421679
Release Date:
06-11-2019 – 10:13 am
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 8:36 am
Charges:
48010006 *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
No Bond
ESCALON, GLODINE
Booking #:
421678
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 7:57 am
Charges:
22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)
No Bond
BYERS, LOUIS
Booking #:
421677
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 2:58 am
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 6:45 am
Charges:
13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM
$7992.00
REEL, ISREAL
Booking #:
421676
Release Date:
06-12-2019 – 12:58 am
Booking Date:
06-11-2019 – 6:10 am
Charges:
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
$500.00
More Stories for you
• Police: Woman in Nashville for bachelorette party ‘went psycho,’ destroyed Airbnb
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman visiting Nashville from New Jersey told officers she destroyed an Airbnb in B…
• 6/11/19 Jail Log
Tuesday, June 11, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom…
• 6/10/19 Jail Log
Monday, June 10, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom…
• More than 60 deaths now linked to serial killer
DALLAS (AP) — California inmate Samuel Little, 79, has been linked to more than 60 killings in at least 14 states. He m…
• 6/7/19 Jail Log
Friday, June 7, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom…
• 6/6/19 Jail Log
Thursday, June 6, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom…
• 6/5/19 Jail Log
Wednesday, June 5, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the…