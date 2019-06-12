6/12/19 Jail Log

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CVHP-1920x1080-ArrestRecords_1532710866928.jpg

Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Tom Green County Jail Arrest Records

Over the last 24 hours, 27 people were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Jail records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details):

  • Misc CPF: 2
  • Possession: 5
  • Misc Hidalgo Co Holdover: 2
  • Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1
  • Credit/Debit Card Abuse: 1
  • Driving w/License Invalid: 2
  • Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Injury: 2
  • Violation of Occupational Drivers License: 1
  • Public Intoxication: 1
  • Misc Border Patrol Hold: 1
  • Bail Jumping & Failure to Appear: 1
  • Misc Parole Violation: 1
  • Failure to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info: 1
  • Assault Fam/House Member Impede Breath/Circulation: 1
  • Engage in Organized Criminal Activity: 1
  • Resist/Arrest Search or Transport: 1
  • Burglary of Building: 1
  • Assault Class C: 1
  • Evading Arrest Detention: 1

These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information: Address: 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

.image2{display: none;} @media only screen and (max-width: 500px){ .image1{display: none;} .image2{display: block;width: 100%;}}

Inmates booked into the Detention Center within the last 24 hours.

 

FOWLER, CARMEN

Booking #:

421702

Booking Date:

06-12-2019 12:03 am

Charges:

MISC CPF X2

No Bond

View Profile >>>

REEVES, NICHOLAS

Booking #:

421701

Release Date:

06-12-2019 2:28 am

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 10:54 pm

Charges:

35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ

$1000.00

View Profile >>>

Grappe, Kasi

Booking #:

421700

Release Date:

06-12-2019 1:43 am

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 9:07 pm

Charges:

35990023 POSS CS PG 3 < 28G
54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

$2000.00

View Profile >>>

PONCE, CHEYENNE

Booking #:

421699

Release Date:

06-11-2019 9:58 pm

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 7:48 pm

Charges:

35990014 *GJI*POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GARCIA, MICHAEL

Booking #:

421698

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 7:25 pm

Charges:

MISC HIDALGO CO HOLDOVER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

FUENTES, JAVIER

Booking #:

421697

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 7:22 pm

Charges:

MISC HIDALGO CO HOLDOVER

No Bond

View Profile >>>

Ulisney, David

Booking #:

421696

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 6:43 pm

Charges:

13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ROMERO, SETH

Booking #:

421695

Release Date:

06-11-2019 10:28 pm

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 6:16 pm

Charges:

26050014 *GJI*CREDIT CARD OR DEBIT CARD ABUSE

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MUES, MICHELLE

Booking #:

421694

Release Date:

06-12-2019 12:13 am

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 5:20 pm

Charges:

54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES

$7000.00

View Profile >>>

GARZA, SANTOS

Booking #:

421693

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 5:13 pm

Charges:

13990043 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ
13990044 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLED RECKLESS BODILY INJ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

PRICE, SYDNEY

Booking #:

421692

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 5:10 pm

Charges:

54990040 VIOL OF OCCUPATIONAL DRIVERS LICENSE

$500.00

View Profile >>>

MCCARTHY, ANTHONY

Booking #:

421691

Release Date:

06-12-2019 1:58 am

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 4:50 pm

Charges:

41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION

$442.00

View Profile >>>

LEYVA-URIBE, MIGUEL

Booking #:

421690

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 4:49 pm

Charges:

MISC BORDER PATROL HOLD

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MILLER, BRIANNA

Booking #:

421689

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 4:12 pm

Charges:

521457 *CPF* DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID
MISC CPF X 3

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BRADFORD, BRADY

Booking #:

421688

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 4:07 pm

Charges:

35990014 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 <1G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GROTHE, TERESA

Booking #:

421687

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 3:02 pm

Charges:

50150004 *GJI* BAIL JUMPING AND FAIL TO APPEAR FELONY

No Bond

View Profile >>>

Ricks, Sean

Booking #:

421686

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 2:11 pm

Charges:

MISC PAROLE VIOLATION

No Bond

View Profile >>>

MEDINA, SABRINA

Booking #:

421685

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 1:01 pm

Charges:

48990015 *GOB*FAIL TO IDENTIFY GIVING FALSE/FICTITIOUS INFO
57070010 *RPR*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *GOB* CRIMINAL TRESPASS
57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MISC CPF x1
MISC FTA ON COURTDATE
MISC THEFT CLASS C

$3106.00

View Profile >>>

BURNEY, CALVIN

Booking #:

421684

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 11:19 am

Charges:

MISC CPF x8
MISC FTA ON COURT DATE

$482.00

View Profile >>>

ESPINOZA, TIMOTHY

Booking #:

421683

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 10:46 am

Charges:

13990043 *GJI* INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ

No Bond

View Profile >>>

CARSON, ISAIAH

Booking #:

421682

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 10:42 am

Charges:

13990076 *COMM*ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

HERNANDEZ, STEVEN

Booking #:

421681

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 10:32 am

Charges:

35990017 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=200G<400G

No Bond

View Profile >>>

GOODE, JAMES

Booking #:

421680

Release Date:

06-11-2019 2:13 pm

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 9:42 am

Charges:

73991004 ENGAGE IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

$20000.00

View Profile >>>

WOODS, KATHY

Booking #:

421679

Release Date:

06-11-2019 10:13 am

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 8:36 am

Charges:

48010006 *COMM* RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

No Bond

View Profile >>>

ESCALON, GLODINE

Booking #:

421678

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 7:57 am

Charges:

22990001 BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS)

No Bond

View Profile >>>

BYERS, LOUIS

Booking #:

421677

Release Date:

06-12-2019 2:58 am

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 6:45 am

Charges:

13999999 ASSAULT CLASS C
23990008 THEFT OF FIREARM

$7992.00

View Profile >>>

REEL, ISREAL

Booking #:

421676

Release Date:

06-12-2019 12:58 am

Booking Date:

06-11-2019 6:10 am

Charges:

48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION

$500.00

View Profile >>>

More Stories for you

• Police: Woman in Nashville for bachelorette party ‘went psycho,’ destroyed Airbnb
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman visiting Nashville from New Jersey told officers she destroyed an Airbnb in B…

• 6/11/19 Jail Log
Tuesday, June 11, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 28 people were booked into the Tom…

• 6/10/19 Jail Log
Monday, June 10, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 72 hours, 46 people were booked into the Tom…

• More than 60 deaths now linked to serial killer
DALLAS (AP) — California inmate Samuel Little, 79, has been linked to more than 60 killings in at least 14 states. He m…

• 6/7/19 Jail Log
Friday, June 7, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 21 people were booked into the Tom…

• 6/6/19 Jail Log
Thursday, June 6, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom…

• 6/5/19 Jail Log
Wednesday, June 5, 2019Tom Green County Jail Arrest RecordsOver the last 24 hours, 22 people were booked into the…

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated daily.