59 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department: September 21, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed 59 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

The report, published on weekdays by the City of San Angelo, says that there are 1,254 active cases of COVID-19, and there are 73 patients who are currently hospitalized with the virus.

So far, Tom Green County has reported a total of 23,838 positive cases of infection with COVID-19 since reporting began on March 11, 2021.

The full report by the City of San Angelo is below.

Daily positive COVID-19 graph: March 11, 2020 – September 21, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

Daily COVID-19 active hospitalization graph: March 11, 2020 – September 21, 2021. Courtesy: City of San Angelo.

September 21, 2021 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 23,838 Active cases: 1,254 Currently hospitalized: 73 New positives for today: 59 Informe COVID-19 del 21 de septiembre de 2021 Total de casos positivos: 23838 Casos activos: 1254 Actualmente hospitalizados: 73 Nuevos positivos para hoy: 59