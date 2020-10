59 cases of COVID-19 confirmed by Tom Green County Health Department on Thursday, October 29, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Temperatures across the Concho Valley are expected to drop near the freezing point by 5 o'clock Friday morning. For the second year in a row, the San Angelo Salvation Army is launching the “Out Of The Cold” program to keep homeless individuals safe due to drastic weather conditions.

“Any night that is below 35 degrees, if it's going to drop below 35 by five o'clock in the morning, We're going to get them into a warm safe place," San Angelo Salvation Army leader Major Stan Carr said. "All they have to do is show up at our office on 2nd Avenue or here. We're moving the office over here in a couple of weeks.”