58 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.
The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:
- Male, 60s, Menard County
This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 90: 56 from Tom Green County and 34 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.
As of 1:30 P.M., October 31, 2020, there are 58 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. There are 12 PCR cases and 46 antigen cases.
Total positive cases: 4,982
Active cases: 527
Currently hospitalized: 42
|Gender
|Age
|Race/ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Type of Test
|Male
|57
|Hispanic
|McCulloch County
|PCR
|Female
|46
|Hispanic
|Sterling County
|PCR
|Female
|66
|white
|Menard County
|PCR
|Male
|41
|white
|Sterling County
|PCR
|Male
|71
|white
|Runnels County
|PCR
|Female
|55
|Black
|Tom Green County (TGC)
|PCR
|Female
|56
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|42
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|27
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|34
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|11
|white
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|17
|Hispanic
|TGC
|PCR
|Male
|58
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|34
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|7
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|82
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|Antigen
|Female
|13
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|35
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|51
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|Antigen
|Female
|61
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|43
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|40
|Unknown
|Taylor County
|Antigen
|Female
|13
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|33
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|51
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|46
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|16
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|16
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|28
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|23
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|20
|Unknown
|Midland County
|Antigen
|Male
|19
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|75
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|26
|Hispanic
|Coke County
|Antigen
|Female
|27
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|29
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|13
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|49
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|14
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|62
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|9
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|25
|white
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|15
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|60
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|62
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|78
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|66
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|21
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|30
|Hispanic
|Crockett County
|Antigen
|Female
|67
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|16
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|22
|Black
|Bell County
|Antigen
|Male
|10
|Black
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|33
|Unknown
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|white
|Runnels County
|Antigen
Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.
