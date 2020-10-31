58 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

Male, 60s, Menard County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 90: 56 from Tom Green County and 34 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

As of 1:30 P.M., October 31, 2020, there are 58 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. There are 12 PCR cases and 46 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 4,982

Active cases: 527

Currently hospitalized: 42

Gender Age Race/ethnicity County of Residence Type of Test Male 57 Hispanic McCulloch County PCR Female 46 Hispanic Sterling County PCR Female 66 white Menard County PCR Male 41 white Sterling County PCR Male 71 white Runnels County PCR Female 55 Black Tom Green County (TGC) PCR Female 56 white TGC PCR Female 42 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 27 Hispanic TGC PCR Female 34 white TGC PCR Male 11 white TGC PCR Female 17 Hispanic TGC PCR Male 58 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 34 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 7 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 82 Hispanic Crockett County Antigen Female 13 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 35 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 51 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 20 white TGC Antigen Female 25 Hispanic Crockett County Antigen Female 61 white TGC Antigen Male 43 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 40 Unknown Taylor County Antigen Female 13 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 20 white TGC Antigen Female 33 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 51 white TGC Antigen Female 46 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 16 white TGC Antigen Male 16 Black TGC Antigen Female 28 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 23 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 20 Unknown Midland County Antigen Male 19 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 75 white TGC Antigen Male 26 Hispanic Coke County Antigen Female 27 white TGC Antigen Female 29 white TGC Antigen Male 13 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 49 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 14 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 62 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 9 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 25 white TGC Antigen Female 15 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 60 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 62 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 78 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 66 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 21 Unknown TGC Antigen Male 30 Hispanic Crockett County Antigen Female 67 Hispanic TGC Antigen Female 16 Hispanic TGC Antigen Male 22 Black Bell County Antigen Male 10 Black TGC Antigen Female 33 Unknown TGC Antigen Female 19 white Runnels County Antigen

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

