58 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death confirmed by the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

The San Angelo Health Department has confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

  • Male, 60s, Menard County

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 90: 56 from Tom Green County and 34 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

As of 1:30 P.M., October 31, 2020, there are 58 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County. There are 12 PCR cases and 46 antigen cases.

Total positive cases: 4,982
Active cases: 527
Currently hospitalized: 42

GenderAgeRace/ethnicityCounty of ResidenceType of Test
Male57HispanicMcCulloch CountyPCR
Female46HispanicSterling CountyPCR
Female66whiteMenard CountyPCR
Male41whiteSterling CountyPCR
Male71whiteRunnels CountyPCR
Female55BlackTom Green County (TGC)PCR
Female56whiteTGCPCR
Female42HispanicTGCPCR
Male27HispanicTGCPCR
Female34whiteTGCPCR
Male11whiteTGCPCR
Female17HispanicTGCPCR
Male58HispanicTGCAntigen
Male34UnknownTGCAntigen
Female7UnknownTGCAntigen
Female82HispanicCrockett CountyAntigen
Female13HispanicTGCAntigen
Female35HispanicTGCAntigen
Female51UnknownTGCAntigen
Female20whiteTGCAntigen
Female25HispanicCrockett CountyAntigen
Female61whiteTGCAntigen
Male43HispanicTGCAntigen
Female40UnknownTaylor CountyAntigen
Female13HispanicTGCAntigen
Female20whiteTGCAntigen
Female33HispanicTGCAntigen
Male51whiteTGCAntigen
Female46HispanicTGCAntigen
Male16whiteTGCAntigen
Male16BlackTGCAntigen
Female28HispanicTGCAntigen
Female23HispanicTGCAntigen
Female20UnknownMidland CountyAntigen
Male19HispanicTGCAntigen
Female75whiteTGCAntigen
Male26HispanicCoke CountyAntigen
Female27whiteTGCAntigen
Female29whiteTGCAntigen
Male13HispanicTGCAntigen
Male49UnknownTGCAntigen
Female14HispanicTGCAntigen
Female62HispanicTGCAntigen
Male9HispanicTGCAntigen
Female25whiteTGCAntigen
Female15HispanicTGCAntigen
Female60HispanicTGCAntigen
Male62HispanicTGCAntigen
Male78HispanicTGCAntigen
Male66UnknownTGCAntigen
Female21UnknownTGCAntigen
Male30HispanicCrockett CountyAntigen
Female67HispanicTGCAntigen
Female16HispanicTGCAntigen
Male22BlackBell CountyAntigen
Male10BlackTGCAntigen
Female33UnknownTGCAntigen
Female19whiteRunnels CountyAntigen

Please refer to the graphics provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

