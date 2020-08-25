50th COVID-19 death confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the 50th death from causes related to COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo Tuesday afternoon, August 25, 2020.

The patient was a man in his 40s and was a resident of Tom Green County. No other information about the patient was included in the release.

So far 50 people have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. 38 of the patients were residents of Tom Green County, 12 were residents of other counties.