5-year-old Dallas boy dies from COVID-19

News

by: Ryan Roberts

Posted: / Updated:

A hospital bed (Nexstar, file)

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — On Friday Dallas County officials reported 9 additional deaths from COVID-19. Among those reported was a 5-year-old Dallas boy.

According to a report released by the county, the boy had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions. The ages of the other deaths reported ranged from 40 to 80-years-old.

Over 1,450 children under 18 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County during the first three weeks of July, including 29 children who have required hospitalization for COVID-19 during that timeframe.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said “Sadly today we announced the death of a five-year-old child from COVID-19. This is our first pre-teen death here in Dallas County. I want to point out to the public that we have seen a sharp uptick in children getting COVID.”

659 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, continuing the downward trend from just a few days ago when over 1,000 new cases were being reported daily.

The county advises people wear a mask whenever possible, avoid contact with others outside of the home and unnecessary trips.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

YES! We’re OPEN! Businesses Respond to COVID-19

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.