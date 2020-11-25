5 ways to lower your risk of spreading COVID-19 at Thanksgiving

BOCA RATON, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Home appliance maker Sunbeam has recalled more than 940,000 of their 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers due to a burn hazard, according to the manufacturer.

The products were sold in the U.S. and Canada at Walmart, Target, and other retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon and other online retailers from July 2017 through November 2020 for between $70 to $100.