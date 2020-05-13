5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

In this May 6, 2020, photo, flanked by area ministers, the Rev. John Perry III, president of the Brunswick, Ga., NAACP, addresses members of the media in front of old city hall. The people who call Brunswick home say it’s not the monstrous place it might appear to be in the wake of the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery after a pursuit by two armed white men. Perry was “pleasantly surprised that the people here have a great heart,” he said. (Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News via AP)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. SPOTLIGHT ON CITY’S RACE LEGACY People who live in the small Georgia city where Ahmaud Arbery was slain say despite racial inequality, Brunswick is not the monstrous place it might appear.

2. PRESIDENT SEEKS TO CHANGE NARRATIVE WITH FLYNN CASE The Justice Department’s move to dismiss the criminal case against the former national security adviser is spurring Donald Trump and his allies to reframe the Russia investigation as a “deep state” plot.

3. WHERE BIDEN NEEDS TO MAKE INROADS The presumptive Democratic nominee is viewed with skepticism among some Latinos for his ties to deportation policies during the Obama administration.

4. ‘FAITHLESS ELECTORS’ COME BEFORE SUPREME COURT Justices will take up the issue of whether presidential electors are bound to support the popular-vote winner in their state or can opt for someone else.

5. ATHLETIC FACILITY RETIRES ‘MAMBA’ NICKNAME The California sports academy previously co-owned by Kobe Bryant rebrands itself nearly four months after the basketball icon’s death in a helicopter crash.